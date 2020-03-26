Actor Mark Blum dies at 69 due to COVID-19 complications

caption Mark Blum starred in “Desperately Seeking Susan.” source Getty/Brian Killium

Mark Blum, the “Desperately Seeking Susan” and “You” actor, has died at the age of 69, the off-Broadway theater company Playwrights Horizons announced on Thursday.

The Wrap confirmed that the actor died of health complications related to COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

The Obie winner had over 80 screen credits and appeared on stage in productions such as “Gus and Al,” “Table Settings,” and “Lost in Yonkers.”

The actor, known for starring in the 1985 film “Desperately Seeking Susan” and appearing on Netflix’s show “You,” passed away from health complications related to COVID-19 on Wednesday, The Wrap confirmed.

Blum died at New York Presbyterian Hospital after being diagnosed with the disease the week prior, his wife Janet Zarish told the Los Angeles Times. She said that the couple didn’t know where he came in contact with the novel coronavirus that causes the disease, but added that her husband had asthma.

Playwrights Horizon was the first to announce Blum’s death on Thursday.

The company wrote, “With love and heavy hearts, Playwrights Horizons pays tribute to Mark Blum, a dear longtime friend and a consummate artist who passed this week. Thank you, Mark, for all you brought to our theater, and to theaters and audiences across the world. We will miss you.”

Following Playwrights Horizon’s tweet, SAG-AFTRA confirmed Blum’s death on Thursday.

“It is with such deep sorrow that I’m writing to share the news that our friend and former board member Mark Blum has passed away as a result of complications from the coronavirus. Mark was a dedicated Screen Actors Guild and SAG-AFTRA board member serving from 2007-2013,” Rebecca Damon, executive vice president and New York president, wrote on Twitter.

She continued the thread by calling Blum “a passionate champion for merger, and a tireless advocate for members. Those of us lucky enough to have known him will treasure our memories of a gifted actor, a master teacher, a loyal friend, and a beautiful human.”

A figure in New York’s Off-Broadway community since the 1970s, the University of Pennsylvania graduate has appeared on stage, on television, and in films over the span of his nearly 40-year-career.

He won an Obie Award in 1989 for his performance in the play “Gus and Al,” and also appeared in productions such as “Table Settings,” and “Lost in Yonkers.” His final stage appearance was in “Fern Hill” in 2019.

Blum also acted in movies such as “Desperately Seeking Susan,” “Crocodile Dundee,” and “Shattered Glass” and had television roles on shows such as “The Sopranos,” “Mozart in the Jungle,” “Billions,” and Netflix’s “You.”