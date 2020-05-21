Mark Cuban rips Trump during interview with Sean Hannity: ‘He always plays the victim card’

caption Mark Cuban. source REUTERS/ Mike Blake

The billionaire Mark Cuban said in an interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity on Wednesday that President Donald Trump “always plays the victim card.”

Trump is “supposed to be the world’s best counterpuncher,” Cuban said. “He hasn’t been able to knock anybody out. He just plays the victim.”

The Dallas Mavericks owner also criticized Trump for surrounding himself with sycophants. “He just wants people who are loyal to him,” Cuban said. “That’s a problem, and it’s created more problems in this pandemic.”

“This is what really bothers me about the president: He’s the most powerful man in the world, and he always plays the victim card: ‘The Dems are out to get me, the media is out to get me,'” the Dallas Mavericks owner said. “You’ve got to be the leader. You’ve got to be the strongest man in the game, and he just hasn’t shown that strength.”

Hannity interjected to echo baseless allegations from the president and other Republicans that former President Barack Obama “spied” on the Trump transition team.

“Who cares? He’s the most powerful man in the world! Be powerful! Be a leader!” Cuban said of Trump.

“He’s supposed to be the world’s best counterpuncher,” Cuban added. “He hasn’t been able to knock anybody out. He just plays the victim.”

Cuban, who has flirted with running for president, also excoriated Trump’s management style and desire for loyalty at all costs.

“I think that Donald doesn’t put the best people in place any longer,” Cuban said. “He did at the beginning, and I was proud of him at the beginning, but now he just wants people who are loyal to him. That’s a problem, and it’s created more problems in this pandemic.”

Hannity, the host of one of Trump’s favorite TV shows, repeatedly defended the president in the interview.