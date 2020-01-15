Star Wars’ Mark Hamill said he tweeted the wrong flag because emojis are ‘teeny-tiny’: ‘I accidentally blundered into a LOAD of Malaysian followers’

“We all have had a good laugh at my expense for mistaking a TEENY-TINY flag of Malaysia for a TEENY-TINY Old Glory.”
After doing umpteen movies, here’s evidence beloved actor Mark Hamill might be getting old: he mixed up the emoji flags of the United States and Malaysia because they were just too small to see on his screen.

Netizens had a field day after the Star Wars star mistakenly inserted an emoji of the Jalur Gemilang instead of the Star-Spangled Banner in his Twitter announcement on Monday (Jan 13) about deleting Facebook.

In his Tweet, the Saturn Award winner expressed disappointment at Facebook’s allegedly profit-driven decision to allow political campaigns to run targeted user advertisements.

He later published a comment with the correct flag emoji, and said in a follow-up post on Wednesday (Jan 15) that the mistake was made because the flags’ emojis were “teeny-tiny”.

Now that we all have had a good laugh at my expense for mistaking a TEENY-TINY flag of Malaysia for a TEENY-TINY Old Glory – the fact remains the same: NO country measures their worth in money,” he said.

He added that he had “accidentally blundered into a LOAD of Malaysian followers” after the mistake, adding the hashtag #HammyHeartsSoutheastAsia (read: “Hamill loves Southeast Asia”).

On top his barrage of new followers, the star’s existing Malaysian fanbase also went wild in the comments after their country received the unintentional shoutout from the on-screen Jedi legend.

Among the hundreds of comments the post received were jokes about Hamill – and other baby boomers – needing glasses to see (“Should have Luked more carefully,” one Twitter user quipped), and liberal sharing of Star Wars memes featuring characters like Yoda and Maz Kanata.

Hamill also clocked tons of requests from Malaysians begging their “hero” to visit the country. Some fans even pointed out the existence of a Malaysian city in Sarawak named Padawan, a term popularised by the film franchise.

Others took the chance to explain that the mix up was understandable, given that both countries’ flags looked similar.

“Both (flags) share a common ancestor from the British East India Trading Company during the colonial days,” said a Twitter user named Julien Chen. “Both nations achieved independence from the British, and both are multi-ethnic, multicultural, multi-religious nations with a democracy and a constitution.”

Still, at least one fan suggested creating a whole new flag best suited for the star.

 

