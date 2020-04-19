A married couple is battling it out in elaborate lip-sync videos while in lockdown, and they’re inspiring others to do the same

- source
- Comedians Rachel Parris and Marcus Brigstocke have been posting videos of themselves elaborate lip-syncing to famous songs since the beginning of April.
- It started with Parris’ rendition of Iggy Azalea and Jennifer Hudson’s song “Trouble,” which was followed by Brigstocke’s performance of DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince’s “Boom! Shake The Room.”
- The couple started the #LockdownLipsync hashtag, where other people are creating their own lip-sync videos.
One couple turned the monotony of social distancing and lockdown orders into an elaborate lip-syncing game.
Comedians Rachel Parris and Marcus Brigstocke started posting videos of themselves lip-synching to famous songs in early April. Eventually, the videos went viral, and now the couple is trying to out-do one another with even more elaborate lip-sync videos.
It all started with Parris’ video where she sang along with Iggy Azalea and Jennifer Hudson in their song “Trouble.”
We’re okay.
We’re fine.
This is going okay.@rachelparris and I passing the time…
And KILLING IT! ???? pic.twitter.com/OsJiGi6yQh
— Marcoooos! (@marcusbrig) April 2, 2020
When that video took off, Brigstocke decided to one-up his wife by lip-syncing DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince’s “Boom! Shake The Room.”
Right…
Well…
Here’s MY response to @rachelparris lip synch yesterday.
We’re fine (honestly). pic.twitter.com/pwxQGXt1WZ
— Marcoooos! (@marcusbrig) April 3, 2020
From there, the couple has been creating more lip-sync videos, challenging each other to get even more creative.
Round 2…@rachelparris rockin’ some Wilson Phillips.
We’re fine guys. All is well. pic.twitter.com/kIylqLXAHi
— Marcoooos! (@marcusbrig) April 4, 2020
#LockdownLipSync
Here it is… Round 2!
The POWER of Love!#Lipsyncbattle.@rachelparris played an ace yesterday. So here’s my reply.
Honestly… we’re fine. pic.twitter.com/tNpADUxXyV
— Marcoooos! (@marcusbrig) April 5, 2020
Ok we are upping our game for Round 3 of #lockdownlipsync ! Here we go; #Tightrope TRIBUTE to the queen @JanelleMonae ! ???? Your move, @marcusbrig ! #LipSyncBattle pic.twitter.com/P46NsQINyx
— Rachel Parris (@rachelparris) April 6, 2020
“He’s got to be sure and it’s got to be soon and he’s gotta be larger than life!”#LockdownLipSync Round 3.
BONNIE TYLER!
Holding out for a hero.
Well… @rachelparris here it is! pic.twitter.com/t9Sm3IfEwl
— Marcoooos! (@marcusbrig) April 8, 2020
The videos sparked the #LockdownLipsync hashtag, inspiring others to join in on the fun and create their own lip-sync videos.
Oh my wow, this is THE BEST #lockdownlipsync ! https://t.co/8oYVVg6LIc
— Rachel Parris (@rachelparris) April 12, 2020
Isolation fun with John Rowe. This morning I watched @marcusbrig and @rachelparris doing #LockdownLipSync and I thought…let's give some duets a go! 1st up – Jackson by Johnny Cash. Any suggestions for more? pic.twitter.com/q8kgc1bxa7
— Mick Rowe (@cancermick) April 12, 2020
So you want some #LockdownLipSync because it’s trending check this out! #LockdownHouseParty #lockdown #LipSyncBattle #lipsync pic.twitter.com/3KoqZFVhI0
— Luke Benjamin (@imlukebenjamin) April 11, 2020