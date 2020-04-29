The coronavirus pandemic has radically redefined what it means to be clean — and major hotel brands are launching enhanced cleanliness initiatives to ease travelers’ fears

source Courtesy Hilton

Major hospitality brands such as Marriott and Airbnb are introducing cleanliness initiatives to ease traveler fears about the coronavirus as restrictions lift and travel resumes.

New sanitation procedures range from sticker seals on doors to contactless check-in to heavy-duty disinfectant sprayers.

Here are the hospitality companies that have announced cleaning initiatives so far.

Do you work in the hotel industry? Do you have an opinion about how your company or the industry as a whole has handled the coronavirus? Email this reporter at mwiley@businessinsider.com .

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Hilton — CleanStay with Lysol Protection

caption Expanded contactless check-in capabilities are part of Hilton’s new CleanStay program. source Courtesy Hilton

In partnership with Mayo Clinic’s Infection Prevention and Control team and the maker of Lysol, Hilton has developed a new cleanliness initiative dubbed CleanStay with Lysol Protection. The program is expected to launch in June and will roll out enhanced sanitation standards and procedures for Hilton’s 6,100 properties.

Measures could include adding sticker seals on doors to indicate that rooms have been cleaned, getting rid of pens and papers in guest rooms, deep cleaning high-touch surface areas, and expanding contactless check-in capabilities.

Marriott — Global Cleanliness Council

caption A hotel employee uses an electrostatic sprayer to disinfect surfaces. source Courtesy Marriott

Marriott’s new Global Cleanliness Council will develop enhanced health and safety guidelines for Marriott’s 7,300 properties. Comprised of Marriott executives as well as experts on the topics of food safety, food microbiology, and infectious disease, the council will review procedures in place for all aspects of hotel staff and guest experiences.

Changes will be introduced over the next few months, Marriott said in a release. The company is already pursuing the rollout of new cleaning technologies, such electrostatic sprayers that use hospital-grade disinfectant to sanitize surfaces.

Airbnb — Enhanced Cleaning Initiative

caption Airbnb is launching a Cleaning Protocol certification program for hosts.

In May, Airbnb will debut new cleaning guidelines for hosts, developed in conjunction with the Centers for Disease Control, former Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy, and companies in the hospitality and medical hygiene sectors. Hosts will have the option to enroll in a Cleaning Protocol certification program to learn about the COVID-19 prevention guidelines and make their certification visible to guests.

Cleaning Protocol-certified hosts will be required to leave rooms vacant for a period of 24 hours follow guest checkout per CDC guidelines. Hosts who can’t commit to the Cleaning Protocol will be able to opt into an alternative 72-hour Booking Buffer program.

Hyatt — Global Care & Cleanliness Commitment

caption Exterior of the Park Hyatt Chicago.

In May, Hyatt will begin the process of accrediting its 900-plus hotels through the Global Biorisk Advisory Council STAR program. To ensure that its hotels are sanitary and safe for guests, the company also plans to have a trained Hygiene Manager at every property by September and will conduct regular audits.

Accor — New Cleanliness Label

caption The Savoy hotel in London.

Accor has partnered with French inspection company Bureau Veritas to develop a label certifying that its 5,000 properties and catering spaces meet appropriate health and sanitation standards. Accor and Bureau Veritas will launch the label in France, with the rest of Europe to follow, and make a list of certified spaces available on Bureau Veritas’ website.

American Hotel & Lodging Association — Safe Stay Council

source AHLA

The American Hotel & Lodging Association’s new Safe Stay Council consists of representatives from major hotel brands, including Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, and Accor, and has set out to change “norms, behaviors, and standards” across the entire industry.

Tourism bureaus around the world are also hopping on the “New Clean” bandwagon.

Hospitality brands aren’t the only ones redefining cleanliness.

In March, Singapore Tourism Board launched an audit initiative that will award hotels and tourist attractions with an “SG Clean” stamp if they meet seven criteria, including having processes in place to check guests’ temperatures. Similarly, any company affiliated with Visit Portugal can request a “Clean & Safe” stamp certifying that it has appropriate cleaning procedures in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.