Martha Stewart shared her quarantine beauty tips on Instagram alongside a rare selfie

caption Because she’s self quarantining, Martha Stewart hasn’t seen her beauty team recently. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Martha Stewart shared her quarantine beauty tips in an Instagram post on Friday.

According to the lifestyle expert, it’s important to air-dry your hair after washing it, and file your nails after removing chipped polish.

She also advocated for using hand cream, moisturizer, and face masks to keep your skin fresh while social distancing.

Additionally, Stewart said it’s crucial to spend time outside and maintain a healthy diet during this time.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Martha Stewart might be known for her cooking and decorating skills, but she also seems to have some beauty tricks up her sleeve.

On Friday, the lifestyle expert shared a rare selfie on Instagram, in which she wore black eyeliner and glowing face products. In the caption of her post, she praised her beauty team – which includes a makeup artist, hairdresser, colorist, and manicurist – as she hasn’t been able to see them while social distancing.

“I think about you all daily as I attempt my own daily ablutions and preparations,” she said of her team.

Martha Stewart shared some quarantine beauty tips alongside her selfie

But first, she warned her followers against attempting “frivolous fixes” to their hair, skin, and nail routines while staying home.

“I warn all of you to not attempt frivolous ‘fixes’ during this time,” Stewart wrote on Instagram. “Wash your hair, condition it, air-dry it. Remove chipped polish and lightly file your nails. With all the hand washing, apply lots of rich hand lotion and reparative ointments.”

“Cleanse your skin well and moisturize morning and night,” she continued. “Tinted sunscreen is good all day, and lip gloss of course. Apply masks two or three times a week! If you can find CBD masks and serums, use those.”

According to the lifestyle expert, it’s also important to go outside and maintain a healthy diet while social distancing

After sharing her beauty tips, Stewart advised readers to “watch your diet.”

“Baking is fun, but too many cookies, too many cakes – careful!!” she wrote. “Hone your cooking skills, make new salads, try new vegetables, try new ethnic dishes.”

caption Martha Stewart is known for her cooking skills. source Martha Stewart/YouTube

She also advised going outside “as much as you can,” so long as you wear a mask, gloves, and stay away from other people.

“We will survive this newest life challenge,” she said. “I know it is painful and hurtful and difficult, but it is not war. It is a virus. We know what we have to do. Do it!”

Representatives for Martha Stewart did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.