A Maryland police department charged one of its officers with murder after he allegedly shot a handcuffed man 7 times

source ArtOlympic/ Shutterstock

Prince George County Police have charged one of its officers with murder.

Cpl. Michael Owen Jr. allegedly shot William Green seven times while Green was handcuffed in his police cruiser.

Police could not find evidence that a struggle preceded the shooting.

Chief Hank Stawinski said that he was unable to provide a “reasonable explanation” for what happened.

A Maryland police officer accused of firing seven shots at a handcuffed man sitting in a cruiser was charged with murder Tuesday.

Cpl. Michael Owen Jr., a 10-year veteran of the Prince George’s County Police Department was charged with the second-degree murder of William Howard Green of Washington DC.

“This is the most difficult moment of my tenure as your chief of police,” Police Chief Hank Stawinski said in a live-streamed press conference on Tuesday. “I am unable to come to our community this evening and provide you a reasonable explanation for the events that occurred last night.”

A preliminary investigation showed that Owen was one of several officers who responded to a traffic incident involving Green at 7:20 p.m. on Monday. The officers, who believed Green was under the influence, removed him from his car, handcuffed him, and placed him in the front seat of Owen’s cruiser, according to police

While they were waiting for a drug recognition expert to arrive, Owen got into the front seat of his cruiser next to Green and shot him seven times with his service gun, according to police.

Stawinski said that the events leading up the shooting remain under investigation, but that – unlike initial reports – there was no evidence thus far to confirm that there was a struggle in the cruiser before the shooting.

Owen was not wearing a body camera during the shooting.

The American Civil Liberties Union released a statement condemning the department for not outfitting every officer with cameras, citing two recent instances where Prince George County officers were allegedly involved in the shooting or beating of black men.

caption Prince George’s County Police Cpl. Michael Owen Jr. source Price George’s County Police Department

“It is completely unacceptable for a police department that is currently under investigation by the Department of Justice – and being sued by its own Black and Latinx police officers for fostering a culture of racism – to still not have body-worn cameras equipped on all of their officers, especially given that PGPD’s BWC program was rolled out in 2017,” Deborah Jeon, legal director for the American Civil Liberties Union of Maryland, wrote in her statement. “It is absolutely senseless for full transparency to not be a number one priority for this department. It should have been a top priority years ago, but these recent tragic events only make this need more urgent.”

In the press conference, both Stawinski and Prince George’s County Executive Angela D. Alsobrooks said they supported the use of body cameras.

At this time, only a portion of the department has them, but the total rollout will be funded in the upcoming budget, she said.

Owen, who has been charged with second-degree murder, voluntary and involuntary manslaughter, first-degree assault and use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence, was taken into custody Tuesday.

He will be in court over the next few days, State’s Attorney Aisha N. Braveboy said. A grand jury will be convened.

“Even after today’s announcement of the charges, I have ordered an independent review of our department’s training practices and methods to ensure that an incident like this never ever has the opportunity to occur again,” Alsobrooks said.

A representative from the office of Attorney William “Billy” Murphy, who is represting Green’s family, said that the office and relatives are not giving interviews on Wednesday.

A press conference including the attorney will likely be held on Thursday.