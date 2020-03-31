At least 515 healthcare workers have tested positive for COVID-19 in Massachusetts

Data from Boston 25 News Daily shows that at least 515 healthcare workers across Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.

The data includes clinical and non-clinical roles, and the station believes that most employees contracted the virus from community spread, not inside their hospitals.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health said on Monday that 5,752 people have tested positive for the virus across the state.

Projections by the University of Washington predict that about 1,507 people in Massachusetts will die from the virus by August.

The local TV station arrived at the number by calling individual healthcare facilities across the state for self-reported numbers on how many employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

The individuals are included in the state’s total 5,752 cases reported by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, but the organization itself has not collected data on healthcare workers.

Data collected by Boston 25 included clinical and non-clinical roles, and the station said it believes most of the individuals contracted the virus through community spread, not through work at hospitals.

The facility hit hardest by the virus, according to Boston 25, is Massachusetts General Hospital, where 115 employees have tested positive for COVID-19. Brigham and Women’s Hospital has the second most employee cases, with 107.

Health officials in Massachusetts have tested nearly 43,000 people for COVID-19 in public and private labs, according to WJAR. Fatal cases in the state hit 56 on Monday.

Projections by the University of Washington predict that the virus will peak in Massachusetts around April 14, and about 1,507 people in Massachusetts will die by August.

Christopher Murray, director of the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, told The Boston Globe that “things will be worse” if people don’t continue to social distance.

“I think by the time the beginning of June rolls around, we will be at the tail, if the social distancing stays in place and if – the biggest if – if [social distancing] works like it did in China,” Murray said.