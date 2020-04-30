A Walmart store in Massachusetts is closed after a social media post informed local officials of a cluster of coronavirus cases where 23 employees tested positive

caption Walmart’s logo is seen outside one of the stores in Chicago source Reuters

A Walmart in Worcester, Massachusetts, had 23 employees test positive for the coronavirus before being close by city officials on Wednesday.

A Walmart spokesperson told Business Insider that the company already planned to close the facility for cleaning and restocking on Thursday but worked with city officials to close earlier on Wednesday.

All of the nearly 400 employees at the store will have to be tested or retested for the coronavirus before being able to return to work.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

After 23 employees at a Walmart in Worcester, Massachusetts, tested positive for the coronavirus, the facility was closed by local officials, several local outlets reported.

The facility is expected to reopen on Friday after it has been professionally cleaned, the Telegram reported.

According to WCVB-TV, City Manager Edward M. Augustus said the location had a “cluster” of cases after a positive case was reported on April 8. Augustus added that the majority of the cases were reported over the past week.

Augusts also said all approximately 400 employees must be tested or retested for the coronavirus before they can return to work. The city’s medical director, Michael Hirsh, who ordered the store closure the city is trying to figure out how to test the employees, according to the Telegram.

WCVB-TV reported that the city is trying to see if there was any risk to customers and learn where all the employees who tested positive worked in the store.

The outlet also reported that city officials only became aware of the majority of the cases link to the store through a social media post, before they began investigating.

“Worcester city officials admitted that only two of the cases have shown up in the state’s system so far, which is how they would normally spot a potential hot spot or outbreak,” according to WCVB-TV.

A Walmart spokesperson told Business Insider in an emailed statement, the store was already scheduled to close on Thursday for cleaning and restocking but worked with local officials to close the store earlier.

“I think it’s important to point out that we had planned to temporarily close that store at the end of business today, and for all day Thursday, for cleaning and stocking- this as part of a proactive company program. After engaging city leadership today with our plan, we adjusted the timing and continue to work with them on next steps,” the spokesperson said.