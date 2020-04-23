A ‘MasterChef’ finalist is making gourmet dinners for his elderly next-door neighbor every day and delivers them straight to his doorstep

caption A “MasterChef UK” finalist has been making meals his elderly next-door neighbor every day since the UK went into lockdown. source Anthony O’Shaughnessy

A former “MasterChef” finalist has been making dinner and dessert for his elderly next-door neighbor Peter ever since the UK went into lockdown.

Anthony O’Shaughnessy first began bringing Peter meals after his neighbor revealed that he was struggling to get groceries delivered.

Peter had taken care of O’Shaughnessy’s late grandmother – who used to live next next door – when she was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

Now, Peter looks forward to his and O’Shaughnessy’s daily phone calls and chats, and the neighbors have bonded over their love of international cuisines.

A former “MasterChef” finalist is using his skills in the kitchen to bring a smile to his elderly next-door neighbor’s face while England remains on lockdown.

Anthony O’Shaughnessy, 28, has been whipping up delicious meals every day while he quarantines with his family in Newcastle at the house that once belonged to his late grandmother.

O’Shaughnessy told Insider that he had been visiting his family for the weekend from Leeds, where he works as a cookery demonstrator at the Leeds Cookery School, when British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the lockdown on March 23.

“I was pretty much stuck here,” O’Shaughnessy said.

When the quarantine was announced, O’Shaughnessy and his mother immediately thought of Peter, the nice man who lives next door

caption O’Shaughnessy was a finalist in the 2018 season of “MasterChef UK.” source Anthony O’Shaughnessy

Peter, who is in his 70s, had been there for O’Shaughnessy’s grandma in the last years of her life after she was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

“My grandma became quite poorly at the end of her life,” O’Shaughnessy said. “Peter used to do her groceries for her, mow the lawn, trim the hedges.”

O’Shaughnessy’s mother called Peter after the lockdown was announced, and discovered he was already having trouble getting his groceries delivered

“He had ordered groceries online and the delivery was canceled twice,” O’Shaughnessy said. “When he finally received them, he only got half his order.”

But O’Shaughnessy had an idea.

The former “MasterChef UK” contestant, who made it to the show’s semifinals in 2018, had been working from home and was often in the kitchen, testing out recipes and whipping up new dishes.

“I told Peter that there’s plenty to spare, I can just put some on a plate and put it on your doorstep and ring the doorbell,” O’Shaughnessy said.

caption O’Shaughnessy has been leaving dinner and dessert at his next-door neighbor’s door since the UK went into lockdown. source Anthony O’Shaughnessy

O’Shaughnessy has been dropping off food at Peter’s door every day for the last month, always bringing over a tray with something new for dinner and dessert

He’s cooked up everything from quiche and apple crisp to broccoli Parmesan farfalle pasta and meatball tagine.

O’Shaughnessy said he calls up Peter around noon every day to ask if he’s OK with the night’s menu.

“I’ll say, ‘Do you like the sound of this? If not, I can do something else,’ but he always likes the first option,” O’Shaughnessy added.

caption The meatball tagine that O’Shaughnessy shared with Peter. source Anthony O’Shaughnessy

The chef said he’s been pleasantly surprised by Peter’s love for bold flavors

“I wasn’t sure if he would like hot food with different spices, but he’s very open-minded,” O’Shaughnessy said. “He used to serve in the Navy and travel around the world and try all these different foods.”

O’Shaughnessy has cherished being able to share his passion for international cuisines with Peter.

“My family doesn’t like spices, so it’s nice because I can share my interest in food with Peter and we have that in common,” O’Shaughnessy said. “The only thing he doesn’t like are mussels and some shellfish, but everything else he’s like ‘Yeah, I’ll try it!”‘

caption O’Shaughnessy has cherished sharing his love of international food with Peter, who was a big fan of this Tunisian orange salad. source Anthony O’Shaughnessy

O’Shaughnessy said he has since gotten to know so much more about his neighbor, including Peter’s own in-depth knowledge of food

While Peter isn’t a huge fan of being in the kitchen, he has plenty of experience with great cuisine.

“He’ll say things like, ‘Oh, I like how you put a thin sauce on the pasta, like how the Italians do it,’ or, ‘The beans are a little crispy on the inside, you must have blanched them really well,'” O’Shaughnessy recalled. “I’m like wow, this guy must know what he’s talking about, he must have eaten some really nice food. He’s a little fountain of knowledge.”

And Peter has learned more about O’Shaughnessy as well. It was only last week he found out that his new next-door neighbor had competed on “MasterChef.”

caption O’Shaughnessy said he always brings Peter both dinner and dessert so it can feel like a special experience. source Anthony O’Shaughnessy

“He doesn’t watch much TV,” O’Shaughnessy said with a laugh. “My mom had rung him on the phone and said, ‘Oh, we’re making this tonight’ and she must have mentioned it, and he said, ‘Oh my god, I didn’t realize this was the person next door making the meals all this time!'”

Before the lockdown went into place, O’Shaughnessy said that Peter was very active and out playing golf with his friends every day. But he doesn’t have any family, and has lived on his own since his wife died from cancer when he was in his 40s.

“He seems like a very happy person, very content,” O’Shaughnessy said. “But at a time like this, it gets to anybody. You want to have some contact with people.”

caption O’Shaughnessy loves making dishes from around the world, like this Southern peach cobbler. source Anthony O’Shaughnessy

Peter has since told O’Shaughnessy just how much their daily phone calls mean to him

“He said, ‘You know what, I really look forward to these calls every day, they make my day and cheer me up,'” O’Shaughnessy recalled.

O’Shaughnessy was so touched by Peter’s words that he decided to post about their nightly ritual on Twitter, thinking just his friends would take notice.

I've been feeding the old man next door for about a month now. I ring him before I make dinner so I know to make extra. I just called to let him know what I'm making tonight: Broccoli Parmesan Farfalle and Lime-Frosted Carrot Cake. 'I look forward to this every day' he said. — Anthony O'Shaughnessy (@anthonyshock) April 20, 2020

My mam turns her nose up at my cooking most of the time. He's never turned down anything I've made. He loves spices and hot food and has really excellent taste. It's nice to share that with somebody. — Anthony O'Shaughnessy (@anthonyshock) April 20, 2020

Here’s his dinner tonight anyways – the pasta was delicious! pic.twitter.com/nJ7oAQ3IBx — Anthony O'Shaughnessy (@anthonyshock) April 20, 2020

O’Shaughnessy’s tweets about cooking for Peter quickly started trending

When O’Shaughnessy woke up the next day, he was shocked to find that his tweets had racked up hundreds of thousands of likes.

“I didn’t think anything of it when I posted it, and then I went to bed,” he said. “In the morning, I couldn’t believe everyone was talking about it. People have been saying lovely things, and have been encouraged to cook for their neighbors as well.”

With so many people doing amazing things around the world to help during the pandemic, O’Shaughnessy was surprised that his and Peter’s story caught so much attention.

But the chef believes his posts may have resonated, in part, because cooking a simple meal for your neighbor is something that anyone can do.

Tonight’s dinner was Bacon & Asparagus Quiche and a Toffee Apple Crumble with custard! https://t.co/sfw9x3qgqi pic.twitter.com/FFaZD7xPQS — Anthony O'Shaughnessy (@anthonyshock) April 22, 2020

“The food I put in that post isn’t particularly difficult to make,” he said. “A lot of people might have made a carrot cake before, and that broccoli dish as well, it looks easy and it’s just broccoli, pasta, and cheese. A lot of people have that in their house and could make that right now if they wanted to.”

“If I had made a croquembouche people would be like, ‘Nah, I’m not going to do that today.’ But I think because it was a small gesture of kindness, everyone is capable of that. And I think that’s why people felt quite empowered by it.”

O’Shaughnessy has since told Peter about their newfound internet fame

“He was really touched by it,” O’Shaughnessy said. “His generation is quite proud and doesn’t want to be seen as taking help off of people, people his age don’t want to bother people. But it’s so important to him, and that’s why I want to make the meals extra special. He tells me, ‘Wow, it’s like eating at a restaurant every night.”‘

caption O’Shaughnessy said he hopes his and Peter’s friendship will inspire others to look out for their neighbors. source Anthony O’Shaughnessy

“It’s nice to give that experience to somebody. It’s my gift that I can give to people, and it’s a nice thing to share. I just like seeing people happy and having something delicious.”

O’Shaughnessy said he has been touched to see how he’s inspired others to cook for their neighbors, and hopes that his and Peter’s newfound friendship will remind people of the importance of their community.

“I think community is the best thing to look after people,” he said. “I hope people learn from the lockdown situation that neighbors really do care. Community really counts.”