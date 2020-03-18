Matthew McConaughey shares a video message with fans about the coronavirus and economic recession

  • Matthew McConaughey called for a unified approach against the coronavirus in a video he shared on Twitter on Tuesday.
  • “We have an enemy in coronavirus that is faceless, that is raceless, sexless, non-denominational, and bipartisan, and it’s an enemy that we all agree we want to beat,” the 50-year-old actor said, adding, “We want to beat and we’re gonna beat.”
  • He also used the metaphor of a “red light” to describe the coronavirus pandemic and its forecasted impact on the economy.
  • McConaughey assured fans that the “red light” can be turned into a “green light” by exercising values such as “fairness,” “accountability,” and “courage.”
  • “Let’s see if we can make some lemonade out of this lemon that we’re in the middle of, and turn a red light into a green light,” he said, adding a wink and saying, “Just keep livin’.”
