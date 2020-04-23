‘Parc de la Distance’: A maze-like park that looks like a fingerprint from above was designed for outdoor social distancing

- source
- Courtesy Precht
- To help residents of Vienna safely enjoy the outdoors as Austria begins to ease its coronavirus restrictions, architecture studio Precht has designed a brand new kind of park that incorporates social distancing guidelines.
- “Parc de la Distance” resembles a fingerprint from above and features individual paths separated by hedges as well as entrances that let visitors know when a path is occupied.
- Studio cofounder Chris Precht believes that the coronavirus pandemic has made urban residents more aware of the need for nature escapes.
- Austria became one of the first European countries on coronavirus lockdown to lift restrictions on April 14 following a decline in the rate of new infections. So far, hardware and garden supply stores, small shops, and federal parks have reopened.
- While residents now have access to more public spaces, they are still required to stay at least 3 feet away from each other.
After closing palatial gardens and other federal parks on March 15 to curb the spread of the coronavirus, Austria has finally lifted visitor restrictions. Parks are among the first public gathering places to reopen as the country emerges from its lockdown following a decline in new coronavirus infections.
While residents can now enter parks as part of the country’s plan to gradually reopen the country, they must continue to abide by social distancing guidelines.
Inspired by this new normal, Austria-based architecture studio Precht set out to design a new kind of social-distancing park for a vacant lot in Vienna between the iconic Schönbrunn and Belvedere Palace gardens.
Their solution? Parc de la Distance: A maze-like park that resembles a fingerprint from above.
The park, which reflects French and Japanese influences, consists of multiple hedged walkways that can be walked by one individual or family at a time.
Each route takes approximately 20 minutes to walk …
… and three-foot-wide hedges separate them to ensure optimal social distancing.
To avoid traffic, gateways at the entrance and exit of each walkway indicate whether the path is occupied or free to stroll.
At times, the hedges create the illusion that there is no one else around. Other times, visitors can see over a hedge and across the garden.
Studio cofounder Chris Precht believes that the park will benefit urban residents not only during the pandemic, but in the future as well.
“For now, the park is designed to create a safe physical distance between its visitors,” he said in a press release. “After the pandemic, the park is used to escape the noise and bustle of the city and be alone for some time.”
While the park is a proposal for Vienna, Precht hopes that the concept could in time provide a much-needed nature escape for urban residents around the world.
“I think this pandemic has taught us that we need more places to get away,” he said.
