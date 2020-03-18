McDonald’s is telling restaurant owners to stop locking bathrooms to prevent toilet paper theft amid coronavirus-related shortages

caption McDonald’s is dealing with toilet paper theft. source Shutterstock

Some McDonald’s locations have recently closed bathrooms to prevent people from stealing toilet paper during the coronavirus outbreak, according to a recording of an internal call obtained by Business Insider.

McDonald’s chief supply chain officer Marion Gross told franchisees that they were required by law to keep bathrooms open at most locations and that McDonald’s has sufficient supplies of toilet paper.

However, McDonald’s is seeing supply limits on hand sanitizer and dispensers, and it expects limitations to continue for the foreseeable future.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

McDonald’s leadership warned franchisees against closing bathrooms due to toilet paper theft amid the coronavirus outbreak.

In an internal US systemwide call regarding the coronavirus on Monday, McDonald’s chief supply chain officer Marion Gross said that some McDonald’s locations had locked their bathrooms after people were stealing toilet paper.

On the call, a recording of which was obtained by Business Insider, Gross reminded franchisees that most restaurants are required to keep their bathroom open by law. Further, she said, McDonald’s has sufficient supplies of toilet paper.

Stores have been facing toilet paper shortages amid the coronavirus outbreak. Retailers such as Walmart have started limiting the number of high-demand items like toilet paper that can be purchased at some physical locations.

While McDonald’s is not limiting customers’ access to toilet paper, the fast-food giant is controlling the allocation of antibacterial hand soap, hand sanitizer and dispensers, and other cleaning products, Gross said on Monday.

McDonald’s is currently only seeing supply limits on hand sanitizer and dispensers, and it expects limitations to continue for the foreseeable future. The chain has produced official signs stating that locations are out of hand sanitizer, which franchisees can use if they are facing shortages.

While there are not currently soap shortages, McDonald’s confirmed to Business Insider that the chain has been using significantly more soap than is typical. According to a representative, soap allocation is projected to be five times the usual for March.

Are you a worker at a chain restaurant, working during the coronavirus outbreak? Email retail@businessinsider.com to share your story.

Read more:

McDonald’s, Chick-fil-A, and other fast-food giants are shutting down seating and emphasizing drive-thru orders amid the coronavirus outbreak

KFC debuts a dragon fruit burger with a pink bun in Vietnam, after the country struggled to sell excess fruit due to the coronavirus outbreak

Here’s the difference between an essential business and a nonessential business as states and cities announce coronavirus-related closures

8 restaurants and delivery services now offer contactless delivery to slow the spread of coronavirus – here’s how to get it