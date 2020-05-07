3 McDonald’s employees were reportedly shot in Oklahoma City after informing two customers the dining room was closed due to COVID-19

source Tim Boyle/Staff/Getty Images

Three McDonald’s employees were shot in Oklahoma City after a woman became angry that they could not eat inside, local police told Business Insider.

A fourth employee suffered a head injury during the incident.

All three workers were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A woman angry that she could not dine inside an Oklahoma City McDonald’s opened fire on employees, shooting three and assaulting another on Wednesday evening, local police told Business Insider.

All four workers were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

“She goes into the restaurant and they advised her that the dining area is closed, the drive-thru is the only thing open. And she didn’t leave,” Capt. Larry Withrow, of the Oklahoma City Police Department, said in an interview

The 32-year-old suspect, who was soon located several blocks away while on foot, “got into a physical altercation with one of the employees,” according to Withrow. “That employee gets knocked to the ground. The suspect goes out of the restaurant and then comes back in the restaurant with a gun and fires two or three rounds off.”

One person was shot in the arm and two were hit with shrapnel: one in the neck or shoulder area, and another in the side. The employee who was shoved, to the start incident, suffered a head injury, though police are unsure if that was a result of “gunplay” or not.

The incident, which occurred at about 6:22 p.m. local time, comes after a security guard at a Family General in Michigan was shot and killed after reportedly telling a customer that they need to wear a mask.

“In 30 years of studying retail and crisis situations, we have never seen a situation of customers being so rude to hourly employees,” Larry Barton, a professor of crisis management and public safety at the University of Central Florida, told Business Insider.

“It’s demoralizing and, as we saw with the shooting of the security guard, a sometimes deadly environment,” he said.

Updated: This story has been updated with the number of people shot and comments from local police.