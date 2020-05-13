McDonald’s is giving franchisees $210 million to rebuild sales, as the company enters ‘a new phase’ of the coronavirus crisis following internal strife

McDonald’s is giving franchisees an estimated $210 million in financial support, covering the equivalent of a month of marketing contributions.

McDonald’s CEO announced the initiative, intended to assist franchisees as the company enters “a new phase of this crisis,” in a video message on Wednesday obtained by Business Insider.

McDonald’s and franchisees clashed when executives rejected owner-operators’ proposed coronavirus relief plan earlier in April.

McDonald’s is offering franchisees more financial support, as the fast-food giant rebuilds business following the coronavirus pandemic.

CEO Chris Kempczinski announced new global initiatives for franchisees as the company enters “a new phase of this crisis” in a video message on Wednesday obtained by Business Insider.

“Taking the feedback we’ve received from market leadership, this program was designed to accelerate recovery and create competitive advantage,” Kempczinski said.

At the heart of the initiative is an estimated $210 million contribution to franchisees’ marketing spend, with McDonald’s covering the equivalent of one month of marketing to “accelerate recovery and drive sales.”

In the US, where franchisees typically contribute roughly 3% of sales to marketing, that amounts to roughly $100 million in financial support for franchisees, according to an estimate by Business Insider. Internationally, a month of marketing support typically represents roughly 4% of franchisees’ sales, meaning the company is contributing the equivalent of roughly $110 million.

McDonald’s is also providing targeted support to franchisees that have been hit especially hard, according to Kempczinski. In the US, the company established a “distressed restaurant protocol” last week for franchisees that are struggling financially.

Finally, Kempczinski said, the company is addressing “unique circumstances facing organizations in certain markets, such as those operating delivery-only restaurants,” which primarily exist outside the US. McDonald’s will roll out a new rent structure in these areas.

McDonald’s franchisees and executives clashed in early April

McDonald’s same-store sales dropped 13.4% in March, with executives saying sales were down 25% in the second half of the month as states announced shelter-in-place orders. After deferring rents, executives said the company is assessing franchisees’ financial needs on a case-by-case basis.

McDonald’s and franchisees clashed in early April, after executives rejected owner-operators’ proposed relief plan. Blake Casper – the president of the independent National Owners Association – wrote a letter to US President Joe Erlinger on April 7, calling the decision a “microcosm of a much larger leadership clash that we hope is not inevitable.”

On Tuesday, McDonald’s US vice president of communications David Tovar told Business Insider the disagreement took place during the “height of uncertainty” related to the pandemic, noting that debate and discussion helps the system produce better outcomes.

“Anytime there’s uncertainty and there’s high anxiety, I think that’s going to raise the level of discussion and emotion that goes into the dialogue that exists within the system,” Tovar said.

In Wednesday’s video, Kempczinski said that, “above all, the McFamily is an amazing example of togetherness and commitment that has been exemplified in the times we are facing.”