McDonald’s is screening customers and feeding doctors in China to help fight Wuhan coronavirus

McDonald’s is screening customers for symptoms and feeding doctors and nurses to help combat the spread of Wuhan coronavirus in China.

The fast-food giant has also closed several hundred restaurants in China’s Hubei region.

“It’s really an ‘all hands on deck’ effort,” CEO Christopher Kempczinski told analysts this week.

Wuhan virus has infected more than 7,700 people, killed 170, and spread to at least 20 countries.

McDonald’s is checking customers for symptoms and giving free meals to doctors and nurses to help combat the spread of Wuhan coronavirus in China.

The fast-food giant has deployed an epidemic prevention and control task force that’s working with Chinese authorities to combat the lethal virus, CEO Christopher Kempczinski told analysts during McDonald’s fourth quarter earnings call on Wednesday.

“It’s everything from using our kitchens to help provide meals to healthcare workers in hospitals … to giving medical screening for customers who come to some of our restaurants,” Kempczinski said.

Wuhan coronavirus has already infected more than 7,700 people, killed 170, and spread to at least 20 countries including the US, Germany, India, the United Arab Emirates, and the Philippines.

The World Health Organization expressed “great concern” on Thursday that the virus is spreading among people outside of China, The Associated Press reported. The agency could soon declare the epidemic a global emergency, the AP said.

McDonald’s has directed all of its restaurants in China to check employees’ body temperatures and send home anyone with cold or fever symptoms, it said in a statement to Business Insider last week.

The company has temporarily closed all of its restaurants in China’s Hubei region, the center of the epidemic, Kempczinski told analysts. However, he added that the other 3,000 McDonald’s restaurants in the country remain open.

While 9% of all McDonald’s restaurants worldwide are located in China, the country accounts for only 4% to 5% of its global sales and about 3% of operating income, the executive said.

“China is a critical market for us and we’re very concerned about the situation over there,” Kempczinski said. He added that the impact on McDonald’s will be “fairly small,” however, if the virus can be contained in China.

The Big Mac and McFlurry maker racked up more than $100 billion in global sales for the first time ever in 2019, its full-year earnings showed. Same-store sales rose 5.9% – the sharpest increase in a decade – driving up net income by 4%, ignoring currency movements.