McDonald’s is launching a brand new dessert with the return of the Shamrock Shake this month. Here’s how to get it.

caption The Shamrock Shake is coming back on February 19. source Hollis Johnson

The Shamrock Shake is coming back on February 19, McDonald’s announced on Wednesday.

It will be available at McDonald’s restaurants nationwide. This year marks the drink’s 50th anniversary.

To celebrate the shake’s anniversary, McDonald’s is adding a brand-new dessert to the menu: the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry. It will also become available on February 19.

The Oreo Shamrock McFlurry features Oreo cookie pieces blended into Shamrock-flavored soft serve.

On Groundhog Day, Punxsutawney Phil predicted an early spring. And with the showers and flowers of spring, America’s most iconic green milkshake will make its return this month.

The Shamrock Shake will grace the menus of McDonald’s restaurants nationwide on February 19, the chain announced on Wednesday.

Its return will mark the minty drink’s 50th anniversary. The shake, which was invented by McDonald’s franchise owner Hal Rosen in 1967, was first tested at select restaurants in 1970.

“We’ve been serving the iconic, cult-favorite Shamrock Shake for 50 years and it’s become synonymous with McDonald’s ever since,” Linda VanGosen, McDonald’s vice president of menu innovation, said in a press release.

To celebrate the drink’s semicentennial anniversary, McDonald’s is introducing a new Oreo Shamrock McFlurry, which will feature Oreo pieces blended into Shamrock-flavored soft-serve. The Oreo Shamrock McFlurry will also be available on February 19 at McDonald’s restaurants nationwide.

“We’re excited to serve up a new way to experience the one-of-a-kind Shamrock flavor in our new OREO Shamrock McFlurry,” VanGosen said. “Our chefs worked to get the perfect balance of OREO cookies and mint for this new delicious dessert. We can’t wait for customers to get a taste this spring.”