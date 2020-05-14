These 20 chains dominate the fast-food industry

caption Taco Bell ranks in the top five, according to Technomic’s data. source Irene Jiang / Business Insider

McDonald’s, Starbucks, and Chick-fil-A lead the US’ fast-food scene, according to Technomic data reported by Restaurant Business magazine.

The top 20 chains in terms of 2019 US sales are responsbile for the majority of the industry’s growth.

Here are the rest of the chains at the top of the fast-food industry.

A handful of chains dominate the American fast-food scene.

According to data compiled by Technomic and reported by Restaurant Business magazine, the top 20 chains in the US – in terms of 2019 sales – were responsible for three-fourths of the industry’s total sales growth last year.

Technomic created a list of the top 500 chains in the country by looking at financial filings by public companies, surveying direct operators, and examining franchise disclosure documents. It also made use of a proprietary valuation algorithm.

The data was collected during 2019, and obviously, 2020 has brought about significant changes for the restaurant industry. Generally, large fast-food chains have fared better than independent restaurants, thanks, in part, to existing tech and infrastructure like apps for online ordering and drive-thrus, which were permitted to remain open even as dining rooms were ordered closed.

Here are the top 20, according to last year’s sales in the US:

20. Little Caesars

2019 sales: $3.8 billion

19. Popeyes

2019 sales: $3.8 billion

18. Arby’s

2019 sales: $3.9 billion

17. Panda Express

2019 sales: $3.9 billion

16. Applebee’s

2019 sales: $4.1 billion

15. Olive Garden

2019 sales: $4.3 billion

14. KFC

2019 sales: $4.5 billion

13. Sonic

2019 sales: $4.7 billion

12. Chipotle

2019 sales: $5.5 billion

11. Pizza Hut

2019 sales: $5.6 billion

10. Panera Bread

2019 sales: $5.9 billion

9. Domino’s

2019 sales: $7 billion

8. Dunkin’

2019 sales: $9.2 billion

7. Wendy’s

2019 sales: $9.8 billion

6. Subway

2019 sales: $10.2 billion

5. Burger King

2019 sales: $10.2 billion

4. Taco Bell

2019 sales: $11.3 billion

3. Chick-fil-A

2019 sales: $11.3 billion

2. Starbucks

2019 sales: $21.4 billion

1. McDonald’s

2019 sales: $40.4 billion