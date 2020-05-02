McDonald’s created a ‘virus-proof’ restaurant in Europe — here’s what it’s like to visit

caption McDonald’s is testing a “virus-proof” restaurant. source REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

As McDonald’s prepares to reopen dining rooms and shuttered locations, the company is trying to craft a “virus-proof” design.

Reuters recently photographed McDonald’s attempts to create a post-COVID-19 restaurant in the Netherlands.

The McDonald’s includes new safety features such as meal trolleys and designated waiting spots to separate customers.

As McDonald’s prepares to reopen dining rooms in the US, as well as restaurants around the world that shuttered during the coronavirus pandemic, the company is trying to craft a “virus-proof” design.

The company recently tested new features at a location in the Dutch city of Arnhem, including meal trolleys and designated waiting spots to separate customers.

“These are drastic changes, but we hope to make them in a way that customers don’t notice them too much,” McDonald’s Netherlands spokeswoman Eunice Koekkoek told Reuters.

In the US, a representative told Business Insider that the chain is moving “thoughtfully and judiciously to make changes to our operations in collaboration with our franchisees.” McDonald’s has already changed nearly 50 processes, the representative said, including wellness checks, installing protective barriers, social distancing floor decals, and providing thermometers to restaurants.

Here is what McDonald’s new design on trial in the Netherlands looks like.

While almost all McDonald’s in the US have stayed open during the pandemic, some countries in Europe — including the Netherlands — ordered all restaurants to close to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

Restaurants have not yet reopened in the Netherlands, but if they do, customers will need to stay 1.5 meters or 5 feet away from each other.

McDonald’s is testing decals to promote social distancing among customers.

McDonald’s said that it might roll out table service, serving customers on trolleys where they can pick up their order instead of directly interacting with employees.

Koekkoek told Reuters that the new design would allow McDonald’s locations to serve about 66% of its normal customers.

“We don’t expect reopening to be allowed before June,” Koekkoek said. “But even then, we will move in steps.”

McDonald’s said this week that roughly 75% of its locations across the US are currently open.