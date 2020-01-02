I ate similar meals at McDonald’s and In-N-Out, and I saw why the chains belong to 2 different worlds

caption I ate similar meals at McDonald’s and In-N-Out to see what makes the two chains so different. source Irene Jiang / Business Insider

McDonald’s and In-N-Out serve similar food, but the two chains couldn’t be more different.

I went to both chains to eat their most famous double burgers, and to see how they were similar or different to each other.

I found that while McDonald’s food doesn’t taste bad, it tastes far less natural than In-N-Out’s perfectly constructed burgers.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

In-N-Out is to California what McDonald’s is to the world.

In-N-Out is widely beloved for its friendly service, fresh ingredients, and picture-perfect burgers. But McDonald’s has become more than just a fast-food chain: it’s become a building block of global capitalism.

I set out to both chains and ate a similar meal at each one. My goal? To find out what makes these two chains so different, and, of course, to compare their food.

I went to an In-N-Out in Los Angeles on a recent trip to the West Coast, and when I returned to New York, I went to a McDonald’s in Manhattan near the Business Insider office.

Here’s what my meals were like:

In Los Angeles, I scootered to an In-N-Out restaurant on Sunset Boulevard.

source Irene Jiang/Business Insider

The interior was cheerily decorated with retro booths, neon signage, and red-and-white tiling.

source Irene Jiang/Business Insider

In-N-Out’s menu is stunningly simple, although its “animal-style” option is an open secret.

source Irene Jiang/Business Insider

In-n-Out is meticulous about sourcing its ingredients, and it’s famous for the freshness of its … well, everything.

source Irene Jiang/Business Insider

The chain’s airtight supply chain is also why it will probably never expand to the East Coast.

source Irene Jiang/Business Insider

The condiments stand has just two things: ketchup and hot pickled peppers. It might be simple, but …

source Irene Jiang/Business Insider

The peppers really kick it up a notch.

source Irene Jiang/Business Insider

After a bit of a wait, my meal came out in a bright red box. I’d ordered a Double-Double, animal style ($4.35), animal-style fries ($3.95), and a medium soft drink ($1.75)

source Irene Jiang/Business Insider

Prices are accurate to the Hollywood location of In-N-Out that I went to.

I started with a handful of my animal-style fries. I grabbed a bundle before realizing that a fork was provided for a reason.

source Irene Jiang/Business Insider

But even smothered in cheese, grilled onions, and Thousand Island dressing, these fries were nasty.

source Irene Jiang/Business Insider

In-n-Out’s fries manage to be soggy and flavorless even though they’re fresh-cut every day.

source Irene Jiang/Business Insider

The Double-Double animal-style was another story entirely.

source Irene Jiang/Business Insider

This burger is every bit as tasty as it looks.

source Irene Jiang/Business Insider

Between two perfectly toasted buns, tomato, lettuce, pickles, beef, and cheese were stacked carefully into a small tower and smothered in grilled onions and Thousand Island dressing.

source Irene Jiang/Business Insider

Even though the two patties are small, they’re tender and juicy, and they pack an incredible amount of meaty flavor.

source Irene Jiang/Business Insider

The veggies are fresh, crisp, and flavorful. The pickle and slice of tomato add a cut of juicy tartness to an otherwise savory burger.

source Irene Jiang/Business Insider

Soon, I realized why the Double-Double comes wrapped in paper.

source Irene Jiang/Business Insider

All that juice needs somewhere to go.

source Irene Jiang/Business Insider

I attacked the fries again, this time with a fork.

source Irene Jiang/Business Insider

But my second bite was just as disappointing as my first bite had been.

source Irene Jiang/Business Insider

It’s a wonder how a place that makes such incredible burgers can make such infamously bad fries.

source Irene Jiang/Business Insider

But In-N-Out makes a burger so good you forget it’s fast food.

source Irene Jiang/Business Insider

After all, when you think of fast-food burgers, you think of McDonald’s.

source Irene Jiang/Business Insider

Luckily, there’s a McDonald’s across the street from where I work.

source Irene Jiang / Business Insider

It’s not one of the new revamped restaurants, which have ordering kiosks and other modernized features.

source Irene Jiang / Business Insider

This one still caters to a more lo-fi audience.

source Irene Jiang / Business Insider

A McDonald’s in New York is no ordinary McDonald’s, but this one feels especially dystopian. Its dark grey walls and futuristic lighting made me feel like I was walking in a prison of the future.

source Irene Jiang / Business Insider

I wasn’t allowed to take pictures at the counter. However, this McDonald’s has a mobile ordering option.

source Irene Jiang / Business Insider

You can order ahead of time, check in when you arrive, and retrieve your order at the pick-up counter. Or you can order from a cashier.

source Irene Jiang / Business Insider

I took my meal upstairs. There were no condiments stations, but that’s true of most fast-food restaurants in New York. Instead, I was handed my condiments at the counter.

source Irene Jiang / Business Insider

I got a Big Mac meal for $9.79 before tax. It comes with a Big Mac, medium fries, and a drink.

source Irene Jiang / Business Insider

Pricing is accurate to the Manhattan location of McDonald’s that I visited.

Where In-n-Out is one-size-fits-all, McDonald’s casts a wide net. It has a massive and ever-changing menu full of beef, chicken, fish, and potatoes.

source Irene Jiang / Business Insider

However, the Big Mac is probably the chain’s most iconic sandwich.

source Irene Jiang / Business Insider

Three buns, two patties, and a smidge of lettuce, sauce, pickles, onions, and cheese. It’s superficially similar to the Double-Double in many ways.

source Irene Jiang / Business Insider

But the Big Mac is a nonperishable burger. There isn’t really anything in the sandwich that tastes or needs to taste fresh.

source Irene Jiang / Business Insider

The beef is pretty dry, the cheese a non-factor, the lettuce for show. What carries this burger is the creamy, tangy Mac sauce.

source Irene Jiang / Business Insider

Unlike its In-n-Out counterpart, which flaunts its fresh ingredients, the Big Mac could be frozen and reheated a dozen times and still taste roughly the same.

source Irene Jiang / Business Insider

McDonald’s fries, however, are another story.

source Irene Jiang / Business Insider

Even though they’re no longer fried in beef tallow, many fast-food fans still swear by McDonald’s fries.

source Irene Jiang / Business Insider

Again, unlike In-N-Out, McDonald’s doesn’t really care about how processed its fries are. These aren’t fresh-cut potatoes. They’re fried from frozen.

source Irene Jiang / Business Insider

But somehow, McDonald’s still makes a much better fry than In-n-Out.

source Irene Jiang / Business Insider

They’re salty, reasonably oily, and reasonably crispy.

source Irene Jiang / Business Insider

That said, they still have a relatively empty and artificial taste. And once they’re cold, they’re not worth touching.

source Irene Jiang / Business Insider

McDonald’s food is factory food. It isn’t made with love, it’s made on an assembly line.

source Irene Jiang / Business Insider

Assembly line food, if nothing else, is at least reliable. McDonald’s has built a global empire based on the reliability of its food.

source Irene Jiang / Business Insider

I can’t say I didn’t enjoy my Big Mac Meal. I did. But afterwards, I felt like I’d put bad things into my body.

source Irene Jiang / Business Insider

But after my meal at In-N-Out, I felt refreshed. Sure, a burger might not be the healthiest choice, but at least my In-N-Out burger tasted like real food.