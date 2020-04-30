McDonald’s will keep its Singapore restaurants closed beyond May 4 despite being allowed to resume operations

- The Straits Times
Fast food lovers who have been looking forward to sinking their teeth in a McSpicy burger will have to wait a little longer.
McDonald’s Singapore said on Thursday (Apr 30) that it has decided not to resume operations on May 5, despite being allowed to do so from May 4.
In a Facebook post, the fast food chain said it had decided to extend its closure “for the safety and well-being of our employees and customers”.
“We will continue to monitor the Covid-19 situation in the community before determining an appropriate time for us to reopen,” it added, without providing a definite date for reopening.
The restaurant chain also said that it wanted its frontline employees to stay home a little longer, and assured that the workers will continue to be paid during the closure. They can also be assured that their jobs are secure, it said.
McDonald’s Singapore – which abruptly stopped operations after breakfast service on Apr 19 after seven employees tested positive for Covid-19 – also said that it has had no additional cases since.
You can read the restaurant’s note to customers in the Facebook post below:
