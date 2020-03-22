TV medical dramas are donating N95 masks, gowns, and gloves to hospitals over supply shortage in coronavirus fight

caption “The Resident” on Fox. source Guy D’Alema/Fox

The coronavirus pandemic has led to a shortage of personal protective equipment used by medical workers, including personal protective equipment (PPE) and hand sanitizer.

Producers of ABC medical dramas “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Station 19,” as well as Fox’s “The Resident,” are donating medical supplies from their respective TV sets to first responders in need.

“New Amsterdam,” a medical drama that airs on NBC, donated supplies to the New York State Department of Health.

Several movie and television sets, including those mentioned above, have ceased production for the time being in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

As of Saturday, the coronavirus has infected at least 303,001 people and led to 12,944 deaths globally, and as some hospitals become overloaded with sick patients, healthcare workers are pleading for help online due to the shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) – including face masks, gloves, and eye protection.

In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, some producers of American medical dramas are pitching in to help by donating PPE and other hospital supplies used as props for their TV shows.

In a statement provided to Good Morning America, Krista Vernoff, executive producer of ABC shows “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Station 19” explained that the shows had a surplus of supplies that have been donated to first responders in need.

caption Cast members on “Grey’s Anatomy” wear surgical masks. source ABC

“At ‘Station 19,’ we were lucky enough to have about 300 of the coveted N95 masks which we donated to our local fire station. They were tremendously grateful. At ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ we have a back-stock of gowns and gloves which we are donating as well,” Vernoff said in the statement.

“We are all overwhelmed with gratitude for our healthcare workers during this incredibly difficult time, and in addition to these donations, we are doing our part to help them by staying home,” Vernoff told GMA.

The NBC series “New Amsterdam,” which films in New York’s Bellevue Hospital and Kings County Hospital, also donated a supply of face masks, gloves, and gowns to the New York State Department of Health, according to a statement provided to Deadline by the show’s executive producer David Schulner.

“While we work closely with Bellevue and Kings County Hospital we are working with NYC relief efforts to find the most needy,” Schulner told Deadline.

Additionally, producers of the Fox medical drama “The Resident” made a donation of gowns, face masks, and gloves to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia, where the show is filmed, according to TV Guide.

Face masks serve different purposes; the N95 respirators are known to protect healthcare workers from germs by blocking out 95% of small airborne particles if worn correctly. Surgical masks are typically worn by surgeons so they do not get germs on their patients. They can help prevent wearers from getting other people sick through their spit.

“The Resident,” “New Amsterdam,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” and “Station 19” are among many TV shows and movies that have halted production due to the coronavirus pandemic.

TV show producers aren’t the only leaders in entertainment, fashion, and arts stepping up to the plate to donate or manufacture personal protective equipment or other necessary items in shortage.

For example, some beauty and retail brands, like LVMH, L’Oréal Group, and Coty Inc., are using their facilities to produce hand sanitizer to distribute to French and European health authorities for free. Fashion designer Christian Siriano also volunteered to make masks for healthcare workers.

Representatives for ABC, NBC, and Fox did not immediately respond to Insider’s requests for comment.