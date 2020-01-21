This celebrity talent producer books A-list celebrities for the parties of the ultra-rich, and some will pay 7 figures just for a 45-minute appearance

caption Rachel Dalton’s job involves booking celebrities for high net worth clients. source Ellen Wolff Photography/Carlos Varela

When the wealthy want to make their event more memorable – they hire celebrity talent producers.

Some spend millions for a celebrity appearance or performance, which usually lasts just 45 minutes.

Insider spoke to celebrity talent producer Rachel Dalton – who has worked with Pink, Neyo, and Jason Derulo – about how she organizes A-list appearances at parties.

It’s not unusual to see celebrities book fellow A-listers for their special soirées.

Adam Sandler called on Maroon 5’s Adam Levine to perform at his daughter’s Bat Mitzvah in May 2019.

For former first lady Michelle’s Obama’s 50th birthday bash in 2014 – John Legend, Jennifer Hudson and Stevie Wonder took to the stage.

And just last Christmas Eve, the Kardashian-Jenners threw an extravagant party that saw Sia perform her hit “Chandelier” while standing in a gift-wrapped box on stage.

But what about those of us who can’t use our star power to secure a high-profile party appearance?

That’s where Rachel Dalton comes in.

When the ultra-rich want their party to have the “it” factor, they hire a celebrity talent producer like Dalton to make it happen.

If you want some of the hottest celebrities – it’s going to cost you

“There are celebrities in every price point and I work in every price point,” Dalton told Insider.

“But there are people in the high seven figures, so in that range, they’re some of the biggest acts you can think of like Bon Jovi, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga and Mariah Carey.”

But don’t expect them to hang around for long. On average, celebrity appearances or performances last just 45 minutes according to Dalton – and there may be added costs on top of their appearance quote.

Dalton recently booked pop sensation Pink for a private event in a remote location, which also meant considering travel fees – something clients often disregard.

Clients will also have to pay for the talent’s rider, which can include private air travel, meals, and special accommodation.

“Some artists are harder to get, in that they don’t want to do it, but I find out pretty easily from their management if they’re not willing to do an event,” Dalton said.

When working in the world of Hollywood, things are never straightforward

Even if a celebrity is initially obliging, Dalton says each has “different requirements in their riders or some of them require very specific air travel.”

One of Dalton’s most interesting requests saw her scouring global tech companies in order to find a certain type of chrome microphone which R&B singer Neyo demanded.

caption Neyo required a very specific chrome microphone for his performance at private party. source Banga Studios

“It was just the microphone that he was most comfortable with from the audio standpoint … We really had to scour a lot of tech companies to try and find it but ultimately we did,” she said.

While Dalton called the request “a bit of a first,” she says it’s all part of the day job: “I search high and low, do whatever I can to make it work.”

When it works – Dalton says it’s ‘magnificent’

Neyo’s appearance saw him perform in one of Dalton’s most “lavish affairs,” an Indian wedding with 500 guests held in a Wall Street skyscraper.

“He sang the first dance song and it was a surprise to all the guests and he blew everybody away,” Dalton said.

“He serenaded them on the dance floor and it was really magnificent.”

But in her 18 years of booking celebrities, Dalton said working with Pink was a “real career highlight.”

“I admire her tremendously as a human being and an artist and it was such an honor and a thrill to work with her and her team,” Dalton said.

Dalton managed to pull off an incredibly special experience, which saw Pink also perform alongside country singer Chris Stapleton (who also had a cameo in season eight of “Game of Thrones”) for their second live duet in history.

“She was incredible and there was such personal significance to having Pink there, she really resonated with her [client], she loved her for years and we were able to make it happen,” Dalton said.

Bar Mitzvahs are some of the most popular celebrity bookings

Aside from weddings, bar and bat mitzvahs are big-ticket items for Dalton.

Some of New York City’s elite are now spending well into the six or seven-figure range to ensure their child’s celebration is one they’ll never forget, Business Insider previously reported.

Dalton says parents always try to be creative with their children’s bar mitzvahs, and one she quotes as being one of the most fun she’s organised was when she booked HQ Trivia host Scott Rogowsky.

caption Dalton hired Scott Rogowsky to do a live HQ Trivia for a bar mitzvah. source Hechler Photographers

“We did a live trivia act where we customized a personalized trivia theme for that bar mitzvah boy,” she said.

Dalton’s also booked singers Austin Mahone and Sean Kingston and NBA player Kyle O’Quinn for the Jewish teen ceremonies.

And apparently Jason Derulo is also a popular choice among the kids – “He’s terrific, his team is terrific and he puts on a great show.”

caption Dalton has also booked Jason Derulo for a few events. source Carlos Varela

While Dalton hasn’t had any horror stories yet, she does recall calling security for crowd control at a kid’s party – and it was for a YouTube comedian known as GloZell.

“The kids went crazy … like I had to try and protect the artist from the kids and you would think Taylor Swift had walked out it was that kind of reaction,” Dalton said.

caption Dalton said she “had to protect the artist [Glozell] from the kids.” source Michael Jurick Photography

GloZell has over 4.7 million subscribers and is most famous for her “cinnamon challenge” – which has garnered more than 56 million views on YouTube.

The online comedian, who also doubles as a rapper, performed a personalized rap for a bat mitzvah girl.

“It was really quite funny, it’s the artist you just wouldn’t expect which causes the most commotion sometimes,” Dalton said.

To avoid any potential chaos or extra uninvited guests, the celebrity is often a surprise

“It is almost always a surprise,” Dalton said.

“The clients are very excited to surprise their guests and often one of the hosts is surprising the other host.”

She’s had Kina Grannis sing “Can’t Help Falling In Love,” which she sang in the iconic “Crazy Rich Asians” wedding scene, as a client walked down the aisle.

But one of Dalton’s favorite surprise moments was when she was hired to surprise a client’s husband by getting his favorite comedian Jim Gaffigan to randomly appear on stage and host his 50th birthday.

“Even the guest of honor had no idea that they would get a comedian to come out after dessert.

caption Jim Gaffigan surprise hosted a 50th birthday. source Ellen Wolff Photography

“[The client] was blown away and all her guests were blown away, and it was really an incredible moment for that client and her husband.”

‘It’s a gift that the client remembers for the rest of their lives’

It’s those kinds of wow moments that give Dalton “the greatest sense of satisfaction” when she sees the clients “beaming with joy.”

From weddings, bar mitzvahs, charity events, even organising one-on-one golfing lessons with Tiger Woods.

caption British rock band The Struts perform at a client’s party. source Ellen Wolff Photography

“It’s so hard to buy people gifts, people in this upper echelon, they often do this type of experience as it’s a gift that the client remembers for the rest of their lives,” Dalton said.

But if you’re a guest or plus one lucky enough to score an invite to one of these celebrity-infused soirees, Dalton has just a few words of polite advice – leave the phones in the pocket.

“We don’t get the guests to sign anything but we often make an announcement to please keep your phones away and just live in the moment and enjoy the moment,” she said.

