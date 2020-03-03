Inside the life and career of Erika James, the first woman and person of color to become dean of the Wharton School in its 139-year-old history.

- source
- Emory University
- Erika James will become the new dean of the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania in July 2020.
- She will be the first woman and person of color to lead the 139-year-old institution, whose notable alumni include Elon Musk, Warren Buffett, Sundar Pichai, and Donald Trump.
- James received her Ph.D. in Organizational Psychology from the University of Michigan and has been the dean of Emory University’s Goizueta Business School since 2014.
- She is a published researcher and an award-winning educator in areas such as crisis leadership, racial diversity, leadership development, and organizational behavior.
Last week, the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania announced that Erika James, the current dean of Emory University’s business school, would become the new dean in July 2020.
Source: The Wharton School
James shared the news of her new position on LinkedIn, commenting that the “scope and platform of the Wharton School provides an opportunity to create far-reaching impacts for students, scholars, and the business community.”
Source: LinkedIn
James will be the first woman and person of color to lead the 139-year-old prestigious institution.
Source: The Philadelphia Inquirer
James will succeed Geoff Garrett, who has taken a position as dean of the University of Southern California’s Marshall School of Business.
Source: The Wharton School
James was born in Bermuda and moved to the US when she was young. In the US she lived in St. Louis and then in Texas, where she eventually graduated from high school.
Source: Darden School of Business, The PhD Project
James studied psychology at Pomona College in Claremont, California as an undergraduate and later received her master’s and Ph.D. in Organizational Psychology from the University of Michigan.
Source: CNN Business, Markets Insider, Emory University’s Goizueta Business School
Though she studied diversity in the workplace as a graduate student, James discovered her academic focus, the intersection of crisis leadership and workplace diversity, during her first teaching job at Tulane University.
Source: Darden School of Business, The PhD Project
While teaching an evening class of MBA students, a prominent oil company was in the middle of a major class-action race discrimination lawsuit. By coincidence, many of her students were employees at that company.
Source: Darden School of Business, The PhD Project
During class discussions about the lawsuit, James recognized that her personal interest in diversity applied to larger challenges that organizations were facing in adjusting to a new, more diverse environment.
Source: Darden School of Business, The PhD Project
This led her to focus on issues of crisis leadership and workplace diversity, and often, where the two intersect. Some of her published papers include: “How to Display Competence in Times of Crisis,” and “Diversity Crises: How Firms Manage Discrimination Lawsuits.”
Source: Emory University, Organizational Dynamics, Academy of Management Journal, Darden School of Business, The PhD Project , LinkedIn
James was a professor at the University of Virginia’s Darden School of Business between 2001 and 2012, as well as a visiting associate professor at Harvard Business School for a year, according to her LinkedIn profile.
Source: LinkedIn, Emory University
In 2014, James became dean of Emory University’s Goizueta Business School, the 21st best business school in the country, according to a U.S. News & World Report ranking.
Source: Emory University’s Goizueta Business School, LinkedIn, U.S. News & World Report
While at Goizueta, James grew the faculty size by 25% in her first term, spearheaded an initiative to build an innovation and entrepreneurship lab, and also led workshops on unconscious bias for students and professors.
Source: The Wall Street Journal, Philadelphia Business Journal
During James’ almost six years of leadership as dean, Goizueta continued to improve student career success and diversity. The business school reports that it has one of the most gender-diverse faculties with a 25-34% female population, as of May 2019.
Source: Emory University’s Goizueta Business School
James describes herself as a “virtue capitalist,” which means that she believes that business can benefit both industry and society.
Source: Emory University’s Goizueta Business School
Amy Gutmann, the president of the University of Pennsylvania, said that Erika’s interdisciplinary outlook and focus on how business education can benefit communities makes her “exceptionally well-prepared to lead Wharton into the next exciting chapter of its storied history.”
Source: The Wharton School, The Wall Street Journal
The Wharton School, founded in 1881, has over 235 faculty members and 5,000 undergraduate and graduate students. Some of its notable alumni include Elon Musk, Warren Buffett, Sundar Pichai, and Donald Trump.
Source: The Wharton School, The Wharton School