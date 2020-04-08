Meet the youngest billionaires in the world

caption Makeup mogul Kylie Jenner is the youngest billionaire in the world for the second year in a row. source Michael Buckner/BMA2015/Getty Images

Forbes has released its 34th annual World’s Billionaires List. Finalized on March 18, 2020, it ranks the world’s 2,095 billionaires by net worth.

For the second year in a row, Kylie Jenner has the title of world’s youngest billionaire.

Walmart heir Lukas Walton is the richest billionaire under age 35, with a net worth of $18.4 billion.

Of the 15 youngest billionaires, six are women, four are American, and nine are European. They span ages 22 to 33, and only four are under the age of 28.

Here are the 15 youngest billionaires in the world, from oldest to youngest.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

15. Eva Maria Braun-Luedicke

caption An employee works on the plastic ampoules at the bottling and sterilization station of the B. Braun Melsungen AG Pharma Division in Berlin, Germany. source Lisa Ducret/Getty Images

Age: 33

Net worth: $1.2 billion

Country of residence: Germany

Source of wealth: Medical technology

Braun-Luedicke owns 12% of B. Braun Melsungen, a medical device company.

Source: Forbes

14. Lukas Walton

Age: 33

Net worth: $18.4 billion

Country of residence: United States

Source of income: Walmart fortune

Walton is a board member and the Environment Program Committee Chair of the Walton Family Foundation.

Source: Forbes

13. Bobby Murphy

Age: 31

Net worth: $1.9 billion

Country of residence: United States

Source of wealth: Snapchat

Murphy is the cofounder and CTO of multimedia messaging app Snapchat.

Source: Forbes

12. Patrick Collison

caption Patrick Collison.

Age: 31

Net worth: $3.2 billion

Country of residence: Ireland

Source of wealth: Payment software

Collison is the cofounder and CEO of Stripe, an online payment processing platform for internet businesses.

Source: Forbes

11. Ludwig Theodor Braun

caption A B. Braun plant in Melsungen, Germany.

Age: 30

Net worth: $1 billion

Country of residence: Germany

Source of wealth: Medical technology

Braun, like his sister, owns 10% of B. Braun Melsungen, a medical device company.

Source: Forbes

10. Lisa Draexlmaier

caption A Draexlmaier site in Geisenhausen, Germany. source © DRÄXLMAIER Group

Age: 29

Net worth: $1 billion

Country of residence: Germany

Source of weath: Auto parts

Draexlmaier is the sole owner of auto parts maker Fritz Draexlmaier Holding GmbH.

Source: Forbes

9. Pedro de Godoy Bueno

caption A screenshot of Pedro de Godoy Bueno’s public Facebook profile. source Facebook

Age: 29

Net worth: $1.1 billion

Country of residence: Brazil

Source of wealth: Health insurance

Bueno is CEO of Diagnosticos da America SA, a Brazilian laboratory firm.

Source: Forbes

8. Evan Spiegel

caption Evan Spiegel.

Age: 29

Net worth: $1.9 billion

Country of residence: United States

Source of wealth: Snapchat

Spiegel is the cofounder and CEO of messaging app Snapchat.

Source: Forbes

7. John Collison

caption John Collison.

Age: 29

Net worth: $3.2 billion

Country of residence: Ireland

Source of wealth: Payments software

Collison is the cofounder and CEO of Stripe, an online payment processing platform for internet businesses.

Source: Forbes

6. Elisabeth Furtwaengler

caption Elisabeth Furtwaengler (left) with her father, German media tycoon Hubert Burda.

Age: 28

Net worth: $1.2 billion

Country of residence: Germany

Source of wealth: Publishing

Furtwaengler owns 25% of Burda Media Group, which is owned by her father, Hubert Burda.

Source: Forbes

5. Jonathan Kwok

caption Logo for Sun Hung Kai Properties, Hong Kong’s largest developer. Walter Kwok, the late father of Jonathan Kwok, served as SHKP’s chairman. source Empire Group Holdings

Age: 28

Net worth: $2 billion

Country of residence: Hong Kong

Source of wealth: Real Estate

Jonathan Kwok is a director at Empire Group Holdings, a property development and investment company.

Source: Forbes

4. Gustav Magnar Witzoe

caption Gustav Witzoe.

Age: 26

Net worth: $2.3 billion

Country of residence: Norway

Source of wealth: Salmon farming

Witzoe owns close to half of SalMar ASA, one of the world’s largest salmon producers.

Source: Forbes

3. Katharina Andresen

Age: 24

Net worth: $1.1 billion

Country of residence: Norway

Source of income: Investments

Andresen owns 42% of family-owned investment company Ferd.

Source: Forbes

2. Alexandra Andresen

caption Alexandra Andresen (left) and Katharina Andresen (right).

Age: 23

Net worth: $1.1. billion

Country of residence: Norway

Source of wealth: Investments

Andresen owns 42% of family-owned investment company Ferd.

Source: Forbes

1. Kylie Jenner

caption Kylie Jenner.

Age: 22

Net worth: $1 billion

Country of residence: United States

Source of wealth: Cosmetics

Jenner is the founder of Kylie Cosmetics. The company was valued at $1.2 million when Jenner agreed to sell a 51% majority stake in it to beauty conglomerate Coty Inc. in 2019.

Source: Forbes