Meghan Markle’s estranged brother says the Markle family were already related to royalty before she married Prince Harry

caption The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on their wedding day. source Dominic Lipinski/ AFP/ Getty Images

Meghan Markle was already related to royalty before marrying Prince Harry, according to her estranged brother Thomas Markle Jr.

Thomas told the Express that royal expert and author Andrew Morton informed the Markle family that they were descendants of former Scottish King Robert the Bruce.

It is unclear whether Meghan is aware of her royal heritage.

Thomas also said Meghan needs to “get off her high horse, call her father, make amends.”

Meghan hasn’t spoken to her father, Thomas Markle Sr. since before her royal wedding in 2018.

Thomas Markle Jr. told the Express that the Markle family are “closer to the Windsors than most” because they are related to Robert the Bruce, who was King of Scotland from 1306 until 1329.

“Actually yes, and not only that but the Markles do also come from another famous bloodline as well,” he said. “Robert the Bruce – direct bloodline.”

caption Thomas Markle Jr. in a 2017 interview with Inside Edition. source Inside Edition / YouTube

Thomas said he was told the news by royal expert and author Andrew Morton. He did not, however, mention if Meghan was aware of her royal ancestor.

“I had Andrew Morton here and my father had a genealogy person do an in-depth genealogy on us,” he said.

“When Andrew came to my house, he was with us for about a week, he went through my lineage a little.

“When I answered the door he bowed to me and I go ‘are you okay?’

“And he goes well, you are already royalty, and he told me all about it,” he said.

He also said the Duchess of Sussex loved the idea of being a princess from a young age, and this was mainly influenced by Disney movies and a school trip to London, where she got to visit Buckingham Palace for the first time.

“Watching her grow up I don’t think it was the British royal family, it was the princess thing – ‘Cinderella’ and all that kind of stuff, ‘Beauty and the Beast’ and all those Disney movies that revolve around being a princess and a prince and being swept off your feet.”

However, he said Meghan’s first visit to Buckingham Palace as a teenager was “when she probably set her sights on what she wanted.”

“I mean seeing the palace and Windsor and all that, it would just be incredible,” he added.

Meghan has not been in contact with the Markle family since before her royal wedding to Prince Harry in 2018.

The duchess’ father, Thomas Markle Sr. was caught staging paparazzi photos in the lead up to the wedding, and ultimately didn’t fly out for the ceremony due to health reasons.

caption Thomas Markle Sr. source Channel 5

However, Markle Sr. said he is willing to testify against his daughter in court after Meghan announced she was suing the Mail on Sunday following its decision to publish excerpts from a letter she wrote to him shortly after the wedding.

“Meghan should actually just seriously get off her high horse, call her father, make amends,” Thomas Markle Jr. told the Express.

“My dad’s dying wish, he tells me on the phone, is just so he can just make amends and see Archie. And have his daughter back in his life – I mean, we owe him that.

“He is so frustrated because he can’t get a message to her. He is still bewildered, he is still lost, he is getting frustrated now to where he is just going to enjoy the rest of his life and he is just going to blow it off,” he added.

