Meghan Markle’s wedding dress designer shared what it was like behind the scenes before that famous royal family photo

Meghan Markle’s wedding dress designer Clare Waight Keller shared what it was like to spend time with the “understated and charming” royal family after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s wedding.

The designer shared her memories from the wedding on Instagram, writing about her experience watching the family get ready for the official photos after the ceremony.

“Just like any family at a wonderful occasion like this, they were talking about the bride and groom, the wedding, children and the service, just like we all do,” she wrote.

Two years after Clare Waight Keller designed Meghan Markle’s wedding dress for Givenchy, the designer has given fans a behind the scenes look at the royal wedding.

More specifically, Waight Keller shared the story behind the famous family portrait taken at Windsor Castle after the ceremony.

“Leaving the chapel we walked up to the Castle, wandering through the private hallways to arrive at the green room you see in the images here,” she wrote on Instagram.

“It was extraordinary to be in that room with the entire royal family mingling in front of myself and the photographer Alexi Lubomirski.

“Just like any family at a wonderful occasion like this, they were talking about the bride and groom, the wedding, children and the service, just like we all do, so completely understated and charming.

Keller added that it was “hard not to pinch yourself and think it was a dream.”

“As soon as everyone arrived in the room we began the shoot, highly organized and precise but also so relaxed and intimate. It all went very fast, but the memories are there always,” she added.

The official wedding photo included Harry and Markle’s page boys and flower girls, as well as senior members of the royal family, including the Queen, Prince Philip, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall.

Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, was also included in the photo.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex took a second portrait with just the page boys and flower girls.

caption The Duke and Duchess of Sussex took a separate photo with the children. source Reuters

In another Instagram post, Waight Keller wrote about her experience driving through the “wonderful energy and uplifting spirit” of fans before arriving at St George’s Chapel for the ceremony.

“The ride in the car to the church was an incredible trip through a sea of waving hands, flags, and people from every walk of life. I remember the roar of the crowds, huge, thunderously joyful you couldn’t help but smile and feel quite how surreal it was to be faced with this vision,” she said.

“Like so many, I have watched journeys like this with the royals traveling through well wishers for Ascot, Trooping the Colour, and other weddings but never before have I experienced it first hand myself.

“We traveled for a few minutes behind Meghan’s car, going through that wonderful energy and uplifting spirit before diverting to the Chapel.

“I can say that definitely it’s the closest thing to experiencing what the royal family sees every time they drive into the crowds, truly quite extraordinary feeling that patriotic love. It was an exciting precursor to the arrival at the side of the chapel inside the grounds of Windsor Castle,” she added.

The duchess worked closely with Waight Keller on the design of the wedding dress, which Prince Harry reportedly said looked “magnificent” on his wife.

“Prince Harry came to me and said, ‘Oh my God. Thank you. She is absolutely magnificent,'” the designer told Paris Match in 2018.

“We very quickly agreed on the perfect dress,” she added. “I wanted a modern and fresh silhouette while respecting her style.”

“It is an immense honor to have worked closely with Meghan and to have lived by her side all these special moments.”

