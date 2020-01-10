Meghan Markle planned her bombshell departure as a senior royal with the company that built her old lifestyle blog

caption Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on a 2018 visit to Belfast, Northern Ireland. source Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry this week announced their intention to quit as senior royals, stunning the royal family.

Their plans were contained on a website the two built without the other royals knowing.

It was put together by The Article, a Canadian web-design firm that worked on Markle’s old blog, The Tig.

For a time, staff at the firm would have known more than about the plans of two of the most prominent royals than even Queen Elizabeth II.

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle needed to work out their future outside the top ranks of the royal family, they turned to allies from Markle’s past: the company that coded her lifestyle blog.

The couple – known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex – worked with the Canadian web-design firm The Article to produce the website that spelled out their dramatic departure as senior royals.

The Article was also behind Markle’s old lifestyle blog, The Tig, which she closed down not long after going public about her relationship with Harry.

The new site, Sussex Royal, contains details of their plan to pull back from their duties as senior royals and to forge a new path.

caption Harry and Markle at Canada House in London on Tuesday, the day before announcing their departure as senior royals. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

While performing fewer royal engagements, the Sussexes want to maintain many of the privileges that go with their royal status, including their taxpayer-funded bodyguards and their newly refurbished home near Windsor Castle.

As has been widely reported in the UK and international media, the rest of the royal family did not know about the duke and duchess’s plan until they went public with it Wednesday evening.

This creates the unlikely situation in which The Article’s web-design team for a time knew more about the future of the royal family than Queen Elizabeth II.

caption Frogmore Cottage, the residence of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. source GOR/ Getty Images.

According to The New York Times, the Sussexes’ own communications staff also had no idea about the website and was caught off-guard when it was made public.

It is unclear what will happen to the couple from here.

A formal statement by Buckingham Palace described the Sussexes’ plan as being “at an early stage.”

Prince Charles, whose private wealth funds most of the duke and duchess’s spending, was said by The Times of London to be considering cutting off their funding if they pulled back too far from their royal duties.