Meghan Markle and Prince Harry wore coordinating blue outfits for an appearance in London

caption Prince Harry and Meghan Markle matched in blue looks on Thursday. source Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrived at the Endeavour Fund Awards in London on Thursday wearing coordinating blue looks.

The appearance marks the couple’s first joint engagement in the UK since they announced that they would be taking a step back as senior members of the royal family.

Markle beamed in a $1,285 Victoria Beckham dress, while Harry wore a navy-blue suit.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are back in the public eye together.

The couple was photographed arriving at the Endeavour Fund Awards in London on Thursday wearing head-to-toe blue.

For the event, Markle wore a bright blue, $1,285 Victoria Beckham dress. She completed the look with a Stella McCartney clutch and navy suede Manolo Blahnik pumps. The dress was still available at the time of writing, but the clutch was not. Her exact shoes were also unavailable, but the same pair can currently be found in different colors at Nordstrom for around $625.

Prince Harry was right by her side looking dapper in a navy-blue suit and a blue tie.

caption Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their first public appearance since “Megxit.” source Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

This is the first official joint appearance that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have made in the UK since announcing they would be taking a step back from their roles as senior members of the royal family. The event they attended honors wounded or injured military veterans who have used sports to help them in their recovery.

The duke and duchess are set to carry out a handful of remaining joint and solo engagements before they are no longer working royals as of March 31.

Thursday’s appearance is not the first time Harry and Meghan have worn coordinating outfits

At the Royal Variety Performance in November 2018, Markle wore a Safiyaa sequined top and mermaid skirt with Birks earrings and Aquazurra heels, while Harry matched in a black tuxedo with a white dress shirt.

caption Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended the Royal Variety Performance 2018 in black-and-white looks. source Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

The two also wore navy to the Auckland War Memorial Museum in October 2018. While Harry wore a suit, Markle arrived in an Antonio Berardi dress with black buttons, which she paired with Aquazurra heels.

caption The couple both wore navy during a visit to the Auckland War Memorial Museum in 2018. source STR/AFP/Getty Images

At Queen Elizabeth’s 92nd birthday celebrations in April 2018, both royals wore navy again. Markle donned a Stella McCartney cape dress that perfectly matched the shade of Prince Harry’s suit. She paired her dress with gold accessories, including a Naeem Khan clutch.