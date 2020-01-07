Meghan Markle and Prince Harry couldn’t keep their hands off one another at their first appearance of 2020

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s first engagement of the year was packed with plenty of PDA.

In photos from their appearance at Canada House on Tuesday, the couple appeared to be touching almost the entire time, and held hands as they met with Janice Charlette, High Commissioner for Canada to the UK.

caption The couple held hands as they met with Janice Charlette, High Commissioner for Canada to the UK. source Dinendra Haria/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

In another photo, Markle patted Harry on the back as they greeted Charlette and well-wishers who had gathered to see their first appearance of the year.

Harry also returned the gesture – and in one video captured by a fan on Twitter, he appeared to lightly guide her forward so that she would be the one to greet Charlette first.

Prince Harry always let Meghan go first. ALWAYS! this is not the first time ???????????? pic.twitter.com/nhY4pz2dul — ???????????????????????? (@meghmarkle) January 7, 2020

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were there to say thank you for the hospitality they received during the family’s Christmas break.

Instead of spending the holiday with the royal family, the couple took Archie to celebrate with the duchess’ mother, Doria Ragland, in Canada.

“Their Royal Highnesses wanted to meet with HE. Ms. Janice Charette, High Commissioner in Canada to the UK as well as staff to thank them for the warm Canadian hospitality and support they received during their recent stay in Canada,” a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace said.

“Following their meeting with the High Commissioner, Their Royal Highnesses will visit the Canada Gallery and view a special exhibition by Indigenous Canadian artist, Skawennati.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will also meet different members of the High Commission team who work in a range of sectors supporting the partnership between Canada and the UK,” they added.

