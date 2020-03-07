Meghan Markle and Prince Harry matched in bright red at one of their final engagements as working royals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are making their final event appearances in Britain before they relinquish their royal duties at the end of March.

On Saturday, they attended the Mountbatten Festival of Music at Royal Albert Hall in London.

Meghan Markle wore a $1,693 Safiyaa floor-length red gown with a cape detail and matching clutch.

Her red gown matched the outfit of Prince Harry, who wore the uniform signifying his title as Captain General of the Royal Marines – a title he’ll relinquish on March 31.

On Saturday, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attended their second-to-last official engagement as working members of the royal family.

Dressed in coordinating red ensembles, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at the Mountbatten Festival of Music at Royal Albert Hall in London. The festival is a charity event for the Royal Marines.

caption Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend the Mountbatten Festival of Music at Royal Albert Hall in London. source SIMON DAWSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Meghan Markle’s gown is by Safiyaa and is available for purchase at the time of writing for $1,693. Called the Kalika Long Dress, the design features a cape detail at the top. The duchess paired the outfit with a matching Manolo Blahnik clutch and dark-red statement earrings.

Her look coordinated with the royal uniform worn by Prince Harry, which signifies his military ranking as Captain General of the Royal Marines.

Prince Harry will no longer hold his Royal Marines title once the couple transitions out of royal duties.

Rebecca English, royals correspondent at the Daily Mail, said in a tweet that the couple’s appearance at the Mountbatten Festival of Music marked potentially one of the last where Prince Harry would represent his title as Captain General of the Royal Marines.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex cut a dash at the Mountbatten Music Festival at the Royal Albert Hall tonight. It’s their penultinate official engagement as senior working royals and very possibly Harry’s last as Captain General, Royal Marines #HarryandMeghan pic.twitter.com/l2FurorQKp — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) March 7, 2020

Before officially stepping back from royal duties at the end of the month, Markle is set to attend an International Women’s Day event on Sunday, and the next day, both Markle and Prince Harry will attend a Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey with the Queen and other members of the royal family.