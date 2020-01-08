Meghan Markle and Prince Harry explain on their website why they’re pulling away from royal life, and it has to do with money and the British press

caption Prince Harry and Meghan Markle plan to be financially independent moving forward. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced on Wednesday that they would take a “step back” from the royal family and begin splitting their time between the UK and North America.

In the announcement, made on their official Instagram account, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex wrote that they planned to be financially independent and would still “fully support Her Majesty The Queen” in this new phase.

The couple expanded on what that financial independence would look like

Some of the changes Harry and Markle plan to make are outlined in a question-and-answer section of their website. Though their website was down at the time of writing, People has the full Q&A.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex take great pride in their work and are committed to continuing their charitable endeavours as well as establishing new ones,” the website said, as cited by People.

“They have made the choice to become members of the Royal Family with financial independence.”

That independence means they would no longer be benefeciaries of the Sovereign Grant, which the Sussex website describes as “the annual funding mechanism of the monarchy that covers the work of the Royal Family in support of HM The Queen including expenses to maintain official residences and workspaces.”

The site added: “While the contribution from The Sovereign Grant covers just five percent of costs for The Duke and Duchess and is specifically used for their official office expense, Their Royal Highnesses prefer to release this financial tie.”

The website noted that the duke and duchess would not be the first members of the royal family to be financially independent.

They plan to make their own money, which they were unable to do in the past

“They value the ability to earn a professional income, which in the current structure they are prohibited from doing,” the page said.

The duke and duchess did not expand upon how they planned to make their own money going forward, though they did write in their Instagram post that they would be launching a “new charitable entity.”

Their website also notes that it will take time for them to become fully independent from the rest of the royal family.

“This phased approach will take time to transition in consultation with other senior members of the Royal Family, but Their Royal Highnesses are hopeful that this change is in the best interest for all and look forward to carrying out their duties to the monarch as well as their charitable work with financial autonomy,” according to the site.

The couple also plans to change their relationship with the media

Markle and Harry, who have had many issues with the press, are altering their relationship with the press to “ensure diverse and open access to their work.”

They wrote out a detailed list for what that new relationship would look like:

Engage with grassroots media organisations and young, up-and-coming journalists

Invite specialist media to specific events/engagements to give greater access to their cause-driven activities, widening the spectrum of news coverage

Provide access to credible media outlets focused on objective news reporting to cover key moments and events

Continue to share information directly to the wider public via their official communications channels

No longer participate in the Royal Rota system.

The royal rota system was established to coordinate media coverage of the royal family more than 40 years ago.

“The current system predates the dramatic transformation of news reporting in the digital age,” the duke and duchess’ website said.

Harry and Markle’s website listed the media brands that benefited from the rota system as the Daily Express, the Daily Mail, the Daily Mirror, the Evening Standard, The Telegraph, The Times, and The Sun.

Markle filed a lawsuit against the Daily Mail’s parent company in October alleging the misuse of private information, infringement of copyright, and breach of the Data Protection Act 2018, and Harry filed separate lawsuits accusing The Sun and the Daily Mirror of phone hacking in the same month.

The site also says Harry and Markle will not be cutting all ties from the monarchy

Though they do not plan to be as involved with the royal family, the duke and duchess wrote that they “remain dedicated to maximising Her Majesty’s legacy both in the UK and throughout the Commonwealth.”

“They will continue to proudly do so by supporting their patronages and carrying out works for The Monarchy within the UK or abroad, as called upon,” the site said.

It’s unclear what that support and work will look like.

You can read the full Instagram post from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex below:

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Representatives for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.