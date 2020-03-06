Meghan Markle looked like a modern-day princess in a $55 Topshop shirt with see-through puffy sleeves

caption Meghan Markle is in the UK for her last official appearances as a royal. source Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Meghan Markle looked like a vision in white during a visit to the immersive storytelling studio at the National Theatre in London on Thursday.

The Duchess of Sussex wore a $55 Topshop blouse with see-through puffy sleeves.

Markle paired her top with an $875 Roland Mouret skirt and $683 Aquazurra pumps with pearl detailing.

On Thursday evening, Markle and Prince Harry made a joint appearance at the Endeavour Awards in coordinating blue looks.

Meghan Markle looked like a modern-day princess in London on Thursday.

The Duchess of Sussex visited the immersive storytelling studio at the National Theatre wearing an all-white outfit, which she paired with black accessories.

A photo shared on the Sussex Royal Instagram account shows Markle wearing a $55 Topshop blouse with see-through puffy sleeves. She wore the top with an $875 Roland Mouret skirt, a $683 pair of Aquazurra pumps with pearl detailing, and a $1,715 Loewe black handbag.

Markle tucked the button-front blouse into her skirt and accessorized with gold hoop earrings, a gold coin pendant from Missoma, and a gold bracelet.

The outing to the National Theatre on Thursday is a part of Markle and Prince Harry’s final lineup of royal engagements. Later that evening, the couple was photographed arriving at the Endeavour Fund Awards.

For the awards, the 38-year-old royal changed into a turquoise Victoria Beckham dress. She paired it with a Stella McCartney clutch and navy suede Manolo Blahnik pumps. Harry looked dapper in a navy-blue suit and a blue tie.

Although her exact shoes are unavailable, Nordstrom has the same pair in different colors for around $625. Her $1,285 dress is also currently sold out.

caption Prince Harry and Meghan Markle both wore blue to The Endeavour Fund Awards on Thursday. source Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Markle is no stranger to wearing affordable fashion in public

In 2019, she rewore a $120 Everlane jumpsuit to The Woodstock Exchange in South Africa. Markle first wore the piece in a behind-the-scenes video from the cover shoot of her guest-edited issue of British Vogue.

caption Markle rewore a $120 Everlane jumpsuit in 2019. source Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

In 2018, Markle wore a $56 maternity dress from ASOS while pregnant with her son Archie. The dress sold out right after she wore it, but is now back in stock for $25.