Meghan Markle’s estranged brother Thomas Markle Jr. says she is the reason he became homeless and can’t find a job

caption Meghan Markle and her half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr. source Getty Images, Donaldson Collection/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Meghan Markle’s estranged half-brother is blaming the duchess for his becoming homeless and his unemployment.

Thomas Markle Jr, who has not spoken to Meghan since before her royal wedding in 2018, said “being associated” with her “nearly destroyed” him.

“I am homeless and could have been under a bridge with a cardboard sign begging for money but thankfully my mom has taken me in,” Markle Jnr. told New Idea.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Meghan Markle‘s estranged half-brother said “being associated” with the duchess “nearly destroyed” him.

In an interview with New Idea, 53-year-old Thomas Markle Jr. blamed his sister for his inability to find a job.

The publication reports that Markle Jr. has lost jobs and now “can’t get a new one because of the notoriety of being related to the duchess.”

He told New Idea that he is now considering changing his surname to escape the Markle “curse.”

caption Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends Heritage Day public holiday celebrations in the Bo Kaap district of Cape Town, during the royal tour of South Africa on September 24, 2019 in Cape Town, South Africa. source Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

“I am homeless and could have been under a bridge with a cardboard sign begging for money but thankfully my mom has taken me in,” he said.

“Meghan could have helped me or got someone else at the palace to do so.”

However, it’s worth noting there could be other factors involved, other than his association with his sister.

Markle Jr. was last year arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, according to the Mail Online.

According to a police log obtained by the Mail, he was “visibly intoxicated” when pulled over in Oregon in January 2019.

That wasn’t the first time he was arrested, however. In 2017, he was arrested after holding a gun to a woman’s head during a drunken argument, The Sun reports.

Markle Jr. also spoke to New Idea about Prince Harry and Meghan’s decision to leave royal duties to pursue private careers.

“With everything going on currently, with them leaving the palace and doing things for money, it makes them hypocrites because we, the family, have all been blamed for making money and now they’re doing the same thing. The only difference is, we’re all broke,” he said.

Meghan hasn’t spoken to her father’s side of the family since before her royal wedding in 2018. Although the Duchess of Sussex has never spoken publicly about her relationship with the Markles, this isn’t the first time her brother has criticized her to the press.

caption Thomas Markle Sr. appeared in a new Channel 5 documentary about his daughter. source Channel 5

“I hope Meghan gets in contact, but my dad needs to prepare himself for it never happening,” Markle Jr. previously said of his father, Thomas Markle Sr, who last year made a documentary about his estranged daughter that aired in January.

“She did not get in contact after his heart attack.”

He also said he hoped becoming a mother would “open up her eyes and teach her what family means.”

Read more:

Meghan Markle’s estranged brother says ‘she is only in Buckingham Palace with Harry because of her dad,’ who ‘paid for her education and fancy clothes’

Thomas Markle says he had no idea who Prince Harry was when Meghan first told him they were dating

Here’s what you should call Meghan now that she doesn’t go by ‘Markle’ or ‘The Duchess of Sussex’