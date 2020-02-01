Meghan Markle’s departure from the royal family means it’s Kate Middleton’s ‘time to shine,’ according to a royal expert

caption The Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex. source Ben A. Pruchnie/Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The Duchess of Cambridge is coming into her own in the wake of “Megxit,” according to a royal expert.

Marlene Koenig, an expert on British and European royalty, told Insider that this could be the year that Kate Middleton “steps forward” into her role as future Queen consort.

“We’re going to see her emerge from that chrysalis and have her time to shine in her own way,” she said.

Middleton has had a busy start to the year, taking official photos of Holocaust survivors as well as launching an early childhood development survey across the UK.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s departure from the royal family could propel Kate Middleton to “step forward” within her role, according to a royal expert.

While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex enjoy spending time in Canada, the Duchess of Cambridge has been busier than ever in the UK.

This has included taking the official photographs of Holocaust survivors, as well as touring the UK to kick start her “5 Big Questions” survey on early childhood development last week.

Some royal watchers believe this slimmed-down version of the monarchy that’s emerging could be the catalyst for a new era for Middleton.

The duchess will have ‘time to shine in her own way’

Marlene Koenig, an expert on British and European royalty, told Insider that Harry and Markle’s exit could ultimately change the public perception of Middleton as she is given the chance to emerge into her role as future Queen consort.

“I’ve been a critic, and been saying ‘Okay, this is the year Catherine’s going to step forward’ and then years go by… and she was getting the ‘Lazy Katie,’ ‘Waity Katie,’ all those types of things,” said Koenig, author of “Queen Victoria’s Descendants.”

caption The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on their wedding day. source REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Koenig was referring to the nicknames the press gave the duchess in the lead-up to her royal wedding in 2011. “Lazy Katie” was used to refer to reports that the duchess had quit her job to “prepare for royal life” before marrying Prince William.

In the nine years that Middleton has been a member of the royal family, however, the press coverage has significantly changed.

According to new research conducted by Brandwatch Consumer Research, the duchess only appeared in 4,300 negative news stories in 2019, compared to Markle’s 21,100 negative stories.

“Obviously Catherine was slagged off before the marriage, but now that she does everything right, allegedly, the press coverage has changed,” Koenig added.

Koenig went on to compare the duchess to the late Princess Grace of Monaco, who she says “took a long time to be accepted” in the country.

“I think it may have been a good thing, in hindsight, and we’re going to see her emerge from that chrysalis and have her time to shine in her own way,” she said.

“I mean, she’s very different from Meghan and we shouldn’t criticize either one of them for what they do. She knows what her position is going to be, and she’s following the rule book.”

Koenig added that even if Markle decided to stay in the royal family, the media coverage likely wouldn’t have changed.

“No, because Meghan’s story lent itself to the tabloid press,” she said.

“She has a horrible father and a half-sister she’s barely seen in years… maybe ‘never complain, never explain’ might have not been the best thing to do in this situation.”

Middleton’s role was already changing before ‘Megxit’

Middleton had already taken on more responsibility before Markle and Harry officially left their royal duties earlier this year.

While the duchess’ solo projects are mostly focused on early childhood, she also collaborated on the Heads Together mental health campaign with Prince William and Prince Harry, and Markle when she joined the family in 2018.

However, Harry and Markle resigned from the charity that ran the initiative, the Royal Foundation, last year in order to start work on their own charity.

Middleton and William continued to work on the campaign without Harry and Markle’s assistance later in 2019.

In November they spoke at an engagement for Shout, the mental health textline they had previously launched with the couple.

The couple don’t show any signs of slowing down soon, as they hosted their first ever Buckingham Palace reception for the UK-Africa Investment Summit earlier this month.

caption Middleton and William at Buckingham Palace. source Yui Mok/Getty Images

“In the wake of Megxit and Prince Andrew’s disgrace the royal family has had its worst period since the 1990s,” royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told the Express.

“Yet it is unwise ever to underestimate its capacity to reinvent itself. This has been a period which Kate has handled impeccably and imaginatively.

“Whether it is her commitment to helping children, the enchanting gardens she designs, or her status as a fashion icon, Kate is certainly thriving and attracting extremely positive global coverage at a time when the monarchy unquestionably needs her undoubted abilities.”

Buckingham Palace is yet to release details of the duchess’ plans for 2020.

Whether she continues to focus on her own patronages and mental health initiatives, or embarks on something different, this new royal era is certainly lending itself to the Duchess of Cambridge.

