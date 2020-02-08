A Montana ranch that Mel Gibson owned for 17 years is for sale for $30 million. Take a look at the 12,350-acre property.

source Jerritt Clark/Getty; Hall and Hall

A ranch in Montana that was owned by Mel Gibson for 17 years is for sale for $29.8 million.

Gibson bought the ranch in 1988 and owned it for 17 years before selling it in 2005.

The actor sold the property in a ‘handshake deal’ to Kent and Pam Williams, who founded jewelry and silver company Montana Silversmiths.

The Williams made a trip to California to visit Gibson and then made a verbal deal to buy the ranch, The Missoulian reported at the time.

“Everything was on a handshake,” Kent Williams said.

The ranch sits five miles southwest of Columbus, a town of about 2,000 people.

It’s about a 45-minute drive from Montana’s largest city, Billings, and a two-hour drive from Bozeman.

The Beartooth Ranch spans 12,350 acres of irrigated meadows, pastures, and pine foothills.

The operating ranch can accommodate about 1,000 cattle and horses.

The current owners lease out various components of the ranch, according to the listing.

There are multiple barns and shops throughout the property.

There are also two modest homes.

With its location on the Stillwater River, the Beartooth Ranch is an ideal place for trout fishing.

Wildlife such as elk, deer, wild turkeys, and pheasants can be seen roaming the property.

After Gibson sold his ranch, Gibson reportedly came to the ranch to thank his employees for their years of service.

