As protesters took to the streets in India, Melania Trump attended a ‘happiness’ class in Delhi

First Lady Melania Trump attended a “happiness” class in New Delhi, India, on Tuesday.

The class is meant to teach children mindfulness, creativity, and well-being.

During her visit, President Donald Trump sat down with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to negotiate trade and military deals.

Meanwhile, India is caught in violent unrest after the passage of a citizenship law that excludes Muslims.

First Lady Melania Trump was greeted by a student band of bagpipers on Tuesday as she visited a school in New Delhi to take part in a “happiness” class, which teaches children to be good to themselves and others.

The “happiness curriculum,” launched in mid-2018 by the left-leaning Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), includes activities like meditation, street plays, and drawing.

“For centuries, India has taught spirituality to the world. I am happy that she [First Lady Trump] will take back the [message] of happiness from our school,” Arvind Kejriwal, an AAP member and the chief minister of Delhi, said on Twitter.

“It is very inspiring to me that the students here begin each day [with] mindfulness,” said Melania Trump. “I cannot think of a better way for all of us to start our day.”

The first lady has taken the helm on a similar educational initiative in the US, the “Be Best” program that promotes children’s mental and emotional health and discourages bullying.

For Manish Sisodia, the deputy chief minister of Delhi, the “happiness” classes are central to peace and well-being. They are the “ultimate solution to all violence and hate in mindsets that we are facing worldwide,” he said on Twitter.

Namaste, Trumps

The Trumps arrived in India Monday night, where they received a warm welcome from some 100,000 people at a “Namaste Trump” rally in Delhi, the country’s capital.

As the first lady took part in well-being practices, President Donald Trump pursued deals, announcing on Tuesday that India will purchase $3 billion of military equipment from the United States, including attack helicopters.

He and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are also pursuing a trade agreement, Reuters reported.

As President Trump and Prime Minister Modi penned the weaponry deal, India was seized by violent unrest that has left 11 dead, the Guardian reported.

Clashes between Muslim and Hindu groups erupted on Sunday.

In Delhi, Muslim demonstrators had been peacefully blocking a road in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) when they were attacked by Hindus.

The CAA, which passed in December, will give Indian citizenship to immigrants from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan – as long as they aren’t Muslim.

India has been thronged by protests to the amendment since late last year.