34-year-old Melissa Roy just became the first South Asian woman to visit every country in the world —and she did it on her own dime

caption Melissa Roy in Liberia, one of the 193 countries she’s visited. source Courtesy Melissa Roy

Melissa Roy is the first South Asian woman to visit all 193 countries as of December 26, 2019.

She previously visited 100 countries and all seven continents by age 30.

Her favorite way to explore a place is staying with local hosts.

She hopes to inspire others to see the world and make meaningful connections along the way.

Melissa Roy will take couch surfing in a stranger’s house over a hotel room any day.

Instead of warily asking locals for directions and walking away, she stays in their homes, views the world through their eyes, and swears it’s the best way to travel.

Roy set out to visit 100 countries and all seven continents before she turned 30, a feat she achieved by celebrating her 30th birthday in Antarctica. Four years later, she is now the first South Asian woman to visit every country in the world, ending in Bangladesh the day after Christmas.

Even more impressively, the 34-year-old world traveler financed everything herself – a rarity in an age of sponsored Instagram travel influencers and branded #wanderlust.

Here’s how she did it.

Melissa Roy has longed to explore new places ever since she was little.

caption Melissa Roy on her travels. source Courtesy of Melissa Roy

After what she calls a “traumatic” childhood involving restraining orders and custody battles, she was eager to escape.

“I just never liked being at home,” she said. “I always wanted to be out and get my mind off things.”

She spent her sophomore year of college studying abroad in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and knew that she’d found her calling.

caption On a plane. source Courtesy of Melissa Roy

While most students went home for their winter break, Roy worked her way through South America.

“I just traveled everywhere,” she said. “Peru, Chile, Bolivia, Brazil, Machu Picchu – I got the travel bug and it never went away.”

She loved traveling so much that she did a Semester at Sea during her senior year.

caption Roy on her Semester at Sea. source Courtesy of Melissa Roy

“You live on a giant cruise ship with 1,000 students and you circumnavigate the world,” she said. “We went to 12 countries in 100 days and saw all of the world wonders.”

After graduation, she invested in the stock market and took acting jobs in order to finance more adventures.

caption She appeared in a commercial with Alec Baldwin. source YouTube/Melissa Roy

Even her commercials contain odes to her love of travel, like when she played Alec Baldwin’s assistant as he walks through an airport and boards a plane.

“I would go back to LA, work in Hollywood, do commercials, save up the money, and then travel,” she said.

By the time she turned 29, she’d been to 66 countries. She decided to try to reach 100 countries by her next birthday.

caption Spoiler alert: She did it. source Courtesy of Melissa Roy

“I was having a midlife crisis about turning 30, and I’m like, ‘I haven’t gotten married, I haven’t had kids, I need to do something really cool before I turn 30 – what should I do?'” she said. “That’s what sparked it.”

Roy moved through countries quickly.

caption Roy in Cape Point, South Africa. source Courtesy of Melissa Roy

She spent about four or five days in each one.

She found free accommodations in locals’ homes around the world through the homestay site Couchsurfing.

caption Roy on the road. source Courtesy of Melissa Roy

“Couchsurfing is good because you get a local’s perspective,” she said. “It’s like having a VIP host in a country.”

By befriending her local hosts, she maximized her short stay in each destination.

caption Roy befriended locals on her travels. source Courtesy of Melissa Roy

“Engaging with locals for three days is a fuller experience than staying for two weeks,” she said.

She became a certified divemaster in Panama.

caption Scuba diving. source Courtesy of Melissa Roy

To become certified by the Professional Association of Diving Instructors, Roy had to complete 60 logged dives and CPR and first aid training.

She crossed the notoriously tense border from Colombia to Venezuela on foot.

caption Hiking on her travels. source Courtesy of Melissa Roy

The border has been shut down several times over the last few years due to rising tensions amid Venezuela’s political and economic crises.

She visited Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, and other countries in the Middle East.

caption Roy visiting a mosque. source Courtesy of Melissa Roy

She returned to the Middle East in 2019, where she celebrated her 34th birthday in Afghanistan.

“I like really off-the-beaten-path kind of places,” she said.

caption No tourists in sight. source Courtesy of Melissa Roy

By staying in locals’ homes, she was able to find spots that most tourists don’t know about.

One year and 34 countries later, she celebrated her 30th birthday in Antarctica.

caption Roy in Antarctica. source Courtesy of Melissa Roy

“Antarctica was unforgettable,” she said. “It’s everything you would dream about.”

But she didn’t stop at 100. After visiting Antarctica, she continued checking countries off her list.

caption Roy in Rwanda. source Courtesy of Melissa Roy

She went island hopping in Oceania and took several trips to Africa in order to visit all of its countries, including a whirlwind three trips in 12 months.

Finally, on December 26, 2019, she visited Bangladesh and became the first South Asian woman to visit every country in the world.

caption Roy celebrates in Bangladesh. source Courtesy of Melissa Roy

“I chose Bangladesh as my final country because I wanted to come full circle and finish where it all began (for my forefathers), a homecoming to my ancestral homeland,” she wrote in a Facebook post announcing that she had achieved her goal of visiting every country on Earth. “Bangladesh symbolizes who I am … my roots, my origins, the birthplace of my father as well as both my maternal and paternal grandparents.”

Throughout her travels, she did not take any sponsorship deals or free trips and financed everything herself.

caption Roy in Egypt. source Courtof esy Melissa Roy

Other record holders who have visited all 193 countries did so with the help of sponsorship deals or investors.

She hopes to inspire others to see the world and make meaningful connections along the way.

caption On the water. source Courtesy of Melissa Roy

“From space there are no lines on the map, just one planet and one race,” she said. “The majority of humans are inherently good, so don’t let fear prevent you from going out there and forming your own opinions. No matter how far you travel, you’ll realize that people everywhere are the same.”