Here’s where to find the best deals on bedding this Memorial Day weekend

- Memorial Day Weekend is here, and that means bedding sales galore.
- Limited-time deals from Brooklinen, Buffy, Brooklyn Bedding, Parachute, Lulu and Georgia, Saatva, and more abound.
Memorial Day weekend is a time when bedding and mattresses tend to go on sale, and luckily, we have the trained eyes to sift through the deals worth seizing.
Bedding from the top-notch brands we love is rarely discounted, and considering the fact that many of us are spending summer at home, there’s no time like the present to upgrade our sheets, blankets, comforters, and pillows.
Below, you’ll find deals from Brooklinen, Buffy, Brooklyn Bedding, Parachute, and more.
If you want to do a little extra research on the best bedding out there before you shop, these guides will help you out:
Here are the best bedding deals for Memorial Day Weekend 2020:
Brooklinen
Shop Brooklinen’s Memorial Day weekend sale here
Take 15% off sitewide through May 27 with the code ‘WKND15’
Read more about Brooklinen from Insider Reviews:
Buffy
Shop Buffy’s Memorial Day weekend sale here
Save $25 on $100+ orders through May 26 with the code ‘MEMORIAL25’
Read more about Buffy from Insider Reviews:
Shop Brooklyn Bedding’s Memorial Day weekend sale here
Save 25% sitewide now through May 25 with the code ‘MEMORIAL25′
Parachute
Shop Parachute’s Memorial Day weekend sale here
Take 20% off sitewide now through May 25. No promo code required.
Lulu and Georgia
Shop Lulu and Georgia’s Memorial Day weekend sale here
Save 15% off orders over $500 with the promo code ‘MDW15’, 20% off orders over $1000 with the promo code ‘MDW20’, and 25% off orders over $1500 with the promo code ‘MDW25’
Saatva
Shop Saatva’s Memorial Day weekend sale here
Save $200 on orders of $1000 or more through May 25. No promo code required.
Allswell
Shop Allswell’s Memorial Day weekend sale here
Save 20% on all orders through May 25 with the promo code ‘MEM20’
Slumber Cloud
Shop Slumber Cloud’s Pajamas sale here
Save 10% on sleepwear with the promo code ‘PJS10’
Save 20% on Gravity Blankets through May 25
Shop Gravity Blanket’s Memorial Day weekend sale here
Save 20% through May 25 with the promo code ‘MDW2020’