Memrise is an ideal tool for picking up casual conversational skills in 23 languages — right now you can get a premium subscription for 50% off

source Memrise

Memrise is a language-learning platform that offers 23 language options and focuses on teaching real-life, conversational phrases and words.

It comes with both free and premium subscription-based versions and users can receive 50% off premium subscriptions now through June 1.

While Memrise is most popular for its language courses, it also offers additional classes covering topics like literature, history, engineering, and more.

Read more: The best cheap or free online resources to learn a new language.

For those who find themselves with time to fill during a lockdown, learning a foreign language is a top aspirational activity, along with mastering sourdough starters and cultivating an herb garden.

Whether you’re brushing up on high school French or taking a crack at learning Vietnamese in preparation for travel resuming, it’s easier than ever to learn a foreign language from home thanks to numerous free and cheap apps and online platforms.

Memrise is one such resource. It is especially helpful for its conversational approach to learning languages, as well as its ability to tailor lessons to speakers of a variety of native languages. Memrise builds from basic common interactions like introducing yourself to more complex conversation tools. Along the way, it gives students both general translations of words and phrases, as well as literal translations, so different types of learners can choose the option that best suits them.

Beyond the two dozen language courses, the platform also offers courses on other topics, like architecture and natural science. However, its language courses are the most popular option.

Memrise offers both a free version as well as a premium, subscription-based option. The subscription, while not necessary to learn successfully with the app, provides additional ways to review material, as well as the ability to download courses to use offline. Right now is a good time to consider an upgrade to the premium version, however, as Memrise is currently offering the annual subscription at 50% off now through the end of the month.

Be aware that Memrise is best suited for beginners and those looking to pick up conversational skills. Intermediate to advanced learners and those looking for a more academic approach may not find enough material for their needs.

Table of Contents

What is Memrise?

This is not your usual textbook learning. Founded by a Grand Master of Memory (yes, really) and a Princeton neuroscientist, Memrise became available in 2013 and focused on making learning languages fun by teaching real-life, conversational phrases and words. There are currently 23 Memrise-created language courses offered to its over 40 million users, and additional user-created courses in languages like Latin and Albanian are also available.

source Memrise

For native English-speakers, Memrise-created courses include:

Spanish (Spain)

Spanish (Mexico)

French

Arabic

German

Korean

Italian

Portuguese (Brazilian)

Portuguese (Portugal)

Polish

Russian

Dutch

Turkish

Danish

Norwegian

Swedish

Icelandic

Mongolian

Japanese (no script)

Slovenian

English

Courses are also available for native speakers of more than a dozen languages, including:

Bahasa Indonesia

German

English (UK)

French

Turkish

Italian

Dutch

Norwegian

Spanish (Spain)

Spanish (Mexico)

Polish

Korean

Arabic

Working off the theory that learning is best when it’s fun and engaging, Memrise doesn’t teach impractical phrases often found in beginner classes.

Instead, the platform focuses on teaching words and phrases you’ll actually use and the colloquial way you’d want to say them when speaking with locals. You can also start at the beginning of a language level or select the one that’s right for you.

Lessons are quiz and flashcard-style exercises similar to Duolingo or Babbel but focus on helping users memorize by building associations and drawing connections between their native language and the new one. Questions often switch between formats like multiple choice and fill-in-the-blank to help reinforce the lesson. The on-the-go flexibility means that you can self-pace lessons on your own time.

Because of its conversational nature, Memrise might not be the best choice for people who wish to take an academic approach to learning a language. However, its focus on associating foreign-language words with words you’re familiar with in your native language is a nice change-up for those who hate endless rote memorization.

Where to access Memrise

You can use Memrise on both a computer and smartphone (Android or iOS), which makes it easy to learn wherever you happen to be at the moment. With the premium subscription, you can also download courses for offline learning.

To try Memrise, go to Memrise.com and create an account either from the top right corner of the desktop or after you download and open the app. You don’t need a microphone or any other gear unless you’d prefer earbuds for sound.

Your account is synced almost immediately between devices in terms of recording progress and modifications to the course. Switching between using a computer and the app when you practice is easy, though if you’ve already started on the questions part of a lesson, you’ll have to pop back to the beginning.

How Memrise works

After you sign up, select your native language and which foreign language you want to learn. After that, you’ll choose whether you want to start your selected language from the beginning or at more intermediate and advanced levels with lessons like political conversation and even some quips.

Memrise is especially good for people who learned a language in school but might want to brush up on more casual phrasing in anticipation of a trip, or those who are beginners and want to learn conversational skills – the first words in a lesson often include “hello,” “cheers,” and “how are you?”

Advanced students might find the courses don’t offer quite enough as you get into the more formal technicalities of the language.

source Memrise

If you’ve already played around with other language-learning apps, you’ll probably be familiar with a flashcard-style format that tackles vocabulary words through auditory learning, spelling, and word prompts to find the correct foreign-language match.

Memrise adds on to this concept in a clever way. During lessons, you can create mnemonic device notes for given words or phrases to help remember them.

The platform also features videos of local speakers pronouncing words and phrases, so you may hear what it sounds like in everyday local accents. Though, there’s also a Siri-like pronunciation available if you want to hear the textbook pronunciation.

The premium edition offers additional listening, spelling, and phrasing lessons and offers more lessons in grammar, too. Premium also has chatbots that help you practice a language in different conversation-like scenarios, like get-to-know-you chats and dates.

You learn at your own pace in both the free and premium versions by setting the number of words you want to be included in learning sessions. As you go, points build up for lessons completed and move you through rankings as motivation. However, if you want to download courses for learning offline, this is only available with premium.

How much does Memrise cost?

For most people who want to casually learn a language or brush up on dusty skills, the free level will be more than enough.

The premium level includes a more personalized progress plan that adapts to your level as you learn, with a wider variety of extra learning techniques available to keep you motivated. Premium users also enjoy bonus ways to review words and try additional language drills, as well as the option to learn offline.

However, some users say it isn’t really worth it (unless paying extra motivates them to study more), and that for casual language-learning, the free level will suffice.

If you do opt for premium, a variety of plans are available, including monthly, annual, or lifetime flat-rate subscriptions. Those costs include as many courses as you’d like and pricing starts at $8.99 per month billed monthly, $79.99 annually, or a flat-rate lifetime fee of $119.99.

Does Memrise have any deals?

Yes. Memrise’s Memorial Day Sale is currently running until June 1, 2020. Customers can save 50% off the annual subscription and purchase it for $39.99.

The bottom line

When it comes to casual language learning, whether as a hobby or to pick up key phrases in anticipation of a future trip, Memrise makes the learning process engaging and stimulating.

Memrise is aimed at a wide variety of users and sets itself apart from other language-learning platforms by offering more than a dozen options for users’ native languages, plus 23 foreign languages to learn.

Ideal for learners who are tired of formal textbook techniques, Memrise keeps learning flexible, and therefore less stressful, by allowing you to set lessons at your own pace.

While it’s not the best for advanced levels or those who prefer academic formats, Memrise is a great option for a free or affordable, low-key way to explore a new language.