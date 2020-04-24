Police say 4 men held a woman in her home and tried to steal her stimulus check

caption Economic stimulus checks are prepared for printing at the Philadelphia Financial Center May 8, 2008 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. source Jeff Fusco/Stringer

Four men in Indiana are facing charges after a woman told police that they broke into her home, kept her there for hours, and tried to steal her stimulus check.

In a report seen by Insider, she told police the incident happened early Sunday morning, and that the men took her phone so she couldn’t call 911.

She said that the men briefly left, telling her they’d be back, but she took the opportunity to drive to a nearby police station for help.

The woman told police that she knew the men who broke into her home, and that they knew she had received a stimulus check.

Police say four men in Indiana broke into a woman’s house, kept her there for hours, and tried to steal her stimulus check.

Paul David Blankenship and Phillip David Guzman, of Lake Station, Indiana, and Christopher William Jay Henderson and Jacob Baughman, of Hobart, Indiana, were charged on Monday with burglary with a deadly weapon, armed robbery, criminal confinement and burglary of a dwelling, and residential entry break and enter, according to a police report seen by Insider.

Lake Station Police Chief James Richardson told NBC News that a woman from Lake Station went to the police department at 5:51 a.m. on Sunday to report she was the victim of a crime.

According to the report, the woman said four men broke into her home at around 1:30 a.m., and she was held against her will for four hours. She told police she knew the four men, and that they had intended to rob her of her stimulus check.

The woman said one of the men had a gun, and they had taken her phone so she couldn’t call police.

After four hours the men left, telling the woman not to leave and that they would be returning. Once they left, the woman got into her car and drove to the police station, the report said.

Richardson told NBC News that the suspects are now each being held at the local jail on a $75,000 bond.