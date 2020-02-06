Mercedes-Benz unveiled a new camper van with a pop-up roof that’s coming to the US — see inside the ‘Weekender’

caption 2020 Mercedes-Benz Weekender. source Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled its first pop-up camper van available in the US market: the Weekender.

The camper van is being built on the body of a Mercedes-Benz Metris van and can seat five people and sleep four.

Pricing has not been announced yet.

The Mercedes-Benz brand has already been a popular choice for people partaking in the #VanLife lifestyle: its Sprinter, which Amazon also uses for deliveries, is a favorite to use as the base of a tiny home on wheels.

However, the automaker’s new Weekender is being built on the body of the Mercedes-Benz Metris.

The camper van – which can sleep four people and seat five – comes with an added pop-up roof and standard Metris features, including a rearview camera.

The Weekender vans will be constructed by Driverge Vehicle Innovations, a commercial van manufacturer that modifies vans such as the Ford Transit and the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter, and Peace Vans, which Mercedes-Benz claims is one of the US’ largest camper van restorations and upgrades companies. Driverge – located in South Carolina – is part of Mercedes-Benz’s Mastersolutions program which “upfits” Metris and Sprinter vans to fit customers’ needs.

The automaker has known for a while that there was a need for new camper vans, according to a statement by the VP and managing director of Mercedes-Benz USA Vans Robert Veit.

caption 2020 Mercedes-Benz Weekender. source Mercedes-Benz

President of Peace Vans Harley Sitner claims the van is great for a wide group of people, including “adventure-seeking millennials” and “hip retirees.”

caption 2020 Mercedes-Benz Weekender. source Mercedes-Benz

Its maker claims the van has multiple uses, including road trips across the country…

caption 2020 Mercedes-Benz Weekender. source Mercedes-Benz

Family vacations on school breaks and weekends…

caption 2020 Mercedes-Benz Weekender. source Mercedes-Benz

And as a workspace or a place to relax.

caption 2020 Mercedes-Benz Weekender. source Mercedes-Benz

Pop-up roofs, such as the one on the Weekender, are frequently used in camper van conversions as it allows for more space.

caption 2020 Mercedes-Benz Weekender. source Mercedes-Benz

Veit also claims pop-up campers are “highly functional.”

caption 2020 Mercedes-Benz Weekender. source Mercedes-Benz

The roof area can sleep two people.

caption 2020 Mercedes-Benz Weekender. source Mercedes-Benz

It has a two-inch memory foam mattress with springs.

caption 2020 Mercedes-Benz Weekender. source Mercedes-Benz

The roof also has three windows and USB ports that allow for uses such as charging devices.

caption 2020 Mercedes-Benz Weekender. source Mercedes-Benz

There’s also more sleeping options for extra passengers.

caption 2020 Mercedes-Benz Weekender. source Mercedes-Benz

The rear bench unfolds into a bed for two.

caption 2020 Mercedes-Benz Weekender. source Mercedes-Benz

When the bench is in its upright seat arrangement, the seats can move along a rail.

caption 2020 Mercedes-Benz Weekender. source Mercedes-Benz

The rail allows the seats to be moved into four positions…

caption 2020 Mercedes-Benz Weekender. source Mercedes-Benz

…allowing for more cargo room if needed.

caption 2020 Mercedes-Benz Weekender. source Mercedes-Benz

The front seats can swivel 180 degrees, turning the van into a “multipurpose lounge,” according to its maker.

caption 2020 Mercedes-Benz Weekender. source Mercedes-Benz

Privacy curtains also cover the windshield.

caption 2020 Mercedes-Benz Weekender. source Mercedes-Benz

The Weekender has a second battery for uses such as lighting and charging any extra devices.

caption 2020 Mercedes-Benz Weekender. source Mercedes-Benz

There’s also off-grid power and solar panel capabilities.

caption 2020 Mercedes-Benz Weekender. source Mercedes-Benz

The Metris conversion has improved sound and navigation abilities.

caption 2020 Mercedes-Benz Weekender. source Mercedes-Benz

Optional upgrades made specifically for camping include an eight-inch exterior awning…

caption 2020 Mercedes-Benz Weekender. source Mercedes-Benz

Rear hatch and sliding door bug screens…

caption 2020 Mercedes-Benz Weekender. source Mercedes-Benz

A pullout kitchen in the rear…

caption 2020 Mercedes-Benz Weekender. source Mercedes-Benz

And a tent that can connect to the rear liftgate.

caption 2020 Mercedes-Benz Weekender. source Mercedes-Benz

There’s also an optional roof rack for extra storage.

caption 2020 Mercedes-Benz Weekender. source Mercedes-Benz

The Weekender comes with standard Metris features, such as a rearview camera…

caption 2020 Mercedes-Benz Weekender. source Mercedes-Benz

And Crosswind Assist, which its maker claims stabilizes the van during strong crosswinds.

It also has the automaker’s Adaptive ESP, which automatically brakes certain wheels and reduces the engine’s output if it detects wheel spins and steering that needs correction.

caption 2020 Mercedes-Benz Weekender. source Mercedes-Benz

The van is 202.4 inches long and 88.3 inches wide.

caption 2020 Mercedes-Benz Weekender. source Mercedes-Benz

It has a height of 74.4 inches.

caption 2020 Mercedes-Benz Weekender. source Mercedes-Benz

The 126-inch wheelbase van also has a payload of 1,896 pounds…

caption 2020 Mercedes-Benz Weekender. source Mercedes-Benz

…and can tow up to 5,000 pounds.

caption 2020 Mercedes-Benz Weekender. source Mercedes-Benz

It has 208 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque.

caption 2020 Mercedes-Benz Weekender. source Mercedes-Benz

The Weekender can be wrapped in 200 different colors.

caption 2020 Mercedes-Benz Weekender. source Mercedes-Benz

The first 100 customers will receive a National Park Pass along with the camper.

caption 2020 Mercedes-Benz Weekender. source Mercedes-Benz

Pricing has not been announced yet, but the Metris Passenger Van starts at $35,580, not including the automaker’s $1,195 delivery and destination charge.