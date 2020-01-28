I drove a $48,000 Mercedes CLA250 to see if this snazzy compact sedan is a worthy entry point to the brand — here’s the verdict

caption It’s a real Mercedes! source Matthew DeBord/Business Insider

The 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA250 is the second generation of an entry-level Merc four-door.

It shares with the A-Class a front-wheel-drive platform, distinguishing it from the rear-drive-based C-Class.

This CLA-Class fastback coupé features a punchy, turbocharged four-cylinder engine making 221 horsepower.

My well-equipped test car tipped the cost scales at about $48,000, had some AMG goodies, and was upgraded to all-wheel-drive.

I was impressed with the CLA250, which combines an appealing price tag with dandy performance and generous Mercedes luxury.

The 2020 Mercedes CLA250 is in many ways a mashup of automotive ideas while still managing to be its own thing, as well as a proper Mercedes-Benz.

For starters, the CLA-Class is distinguished from the C-Class by the former’s front-wheel-drive architecture. The CLA250 itself is also a four-door “coupé” fastback, not a traditional sedan.

Once you figure that out, you can then settle into the M-B aspects of the CLA250, chiefly its wonderful interior and sterling performance. It might be an entry-grade ride, but it never reminds you that you’re at the beginning of a journey into German luxury cardom.

Mercedes loaned me a CLA250 for a week, and I drove it all over the vicinity of our suburban New Jersey test center. Here’s how it went:

In “Jupiter Red,” the 2020 Mercedes CLA250 I tested looked extra-sharp: a pop of welcome color in a gray Northeastern winter.

source Matthew DeBord/Business Insider

The CLA250 had a base price of $38,650, but several thousand bucks in options brought the as-tested sticker up to $48,295. The costliest extra was a Driver Assist Package at $2,250.

source Matthew DeBord/Business Insider

The Merc sported a sleek, compact fastback design — Mercedes calls it a coupé. I don’t personally think that Mercedes cars scale down all that well, but I wasn’t going to mistake the CLA250 for a Corolla.

source Matthew DeBord/Business Insider

The front end is the CLA’s best feature.

source Matthew DeBord/Business Insider

The assorted elements, including even the rather large tri-star badge, are nicely proportioned, and I’m a fan of that slash of chrome that bisects the grille.

source Matthew DeBord/Business Insider

As with most luxury marques, Mercedes likes LED headlights (and tail lights). The CLA’s were quite effective.

source Matthew DeBord/Business Insider

Hood ornaments are a thing of the past, for the most part, but Mercedes has stuck to a modest badge positioned where the ornaments of old would be located.

source Matthew DeBord/Business Insider

The rear end is, well, sort of small and unremarkable, with an overly aggressive tail light design.

source Matthew DeBord/Business Insider

I did like the dual exhaust pipes, however. The decklid spoiler lip is also a nice touch.

source Matthew DeBord/Business Insider

My tester boasted “4MATIC” technology — Mercedes’ fancy term for all-wheel-drive. Switching from the base front-wheel-drive configuration adds about $2,000 to the starting price.

source Matthew DeBord/Business Insider

Cargo space in the trunk (no, this fastback ain’t a hatch) is adequate.

source Matthew DeBord/Business Insider

At about 13 cubic feet, the trunk could handle a golf bag, two large suitcases, or maybe four overnight duffels, as well as a week’s worth of groceries for a family of four.

source Matthew DeBord/Business Insider

Let’s pop the hood!

source Matthew DeBord/Business Insider

The engine is a punchy, turbocharged inline-four-cylinder, making 221 horsepower with 258 pound-feet of torque. The 0-60 mph dash consumes about six seconds — plenty quick — and fuel economy is fairly good, at 23 mpg city/33 highway/27 combined.

source Matthew DeBord/Business Insider

The real joy is in the seven-speed automatic transmission, which offers a dual-clutch setup and is extremely fun to use.

Let’s slip inside the basic black interior.

source Matthew DeBord/Business Insider

Nobody is doing a better job with interiors these days than Mercedes-Benz. Even this “entry level” CLA250 exudes a wonderful, premium vibe.

source Matthew DeBord/Business Insider

OK, so the rear seats are snug …

source Matthew DeBord/Business Insider

But not crazy-snug. Large adults won’t be happy, but most should find the space tolerable.

source Matthew DeBord/Business Insider

AMG is Mercedes’ high-performance division, and my CLA250 tester got a few goodies from the speed freaks, ranging from perforated front discs, a “diamond block” grille, and — hey! — floor mats.

source Matthew DeBord/Business Insider

A generously scaled moon roof flooded the interior with natural light.

source Matthew DeBord/Business Insider

I just love Mercedes interiors! With my CLA tester, I savored the sporty and the luxurious, side-by-side.

source Matthew DeBord/Business Insider

… The real show was with the combined 20.5-inch digital instrument cluster and infotainment screen.

source Matthew DeBord/Business Insider

It’s gorgeous and thoroughly functional. Although customizing the instrument display wound up being a tad frustrating for me.

source Matthew DeBord/Business Insider

Once I went down the rabbit hole …

source Matthew DeBord/Business Insider

The multifunction steering wheel is par for the course these days, but …

source Matthew DeBord/Business Insider

… I fiddled and fiddled …

source Matthew DeBord/Business Insider

… And fiddled some more before I ended up unable to quickly revert to the starting point.

source Matthew DeBord/Business Insider

The infotainment system is controlled using a buttons-and-touchpad interface between the seats. It takes some getting used to, but for the most part, it’s effective.

source Matthew DeBord/Business Insider

Wireless charging is becoming a must-have for luxury marques. And that reddish light? It’s one of 64 interior ambient choices.

source Matthew DeBord/Business Insider

Oooh, look at that. Sure, it might seem like a bit much. But I dig it! Overall, the quality of materials in this car is staggering for the price.

source Matthew DeBord/Business Insider

The infotainment system checks off all the boxes: Navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, device integration, and so on.

source Matthew DeBord/Business Insider

The screen also keeps you posted on your drive-mode configuration.

source Matthew DeBord/Business Insider

I didn’t use “Eco” all that much, but it purports to improve fuel-economy. “Sport” and “Individual” — it adjusts depending on driving style — were my faves.

source Matthew DeBord/Business Insider

So what’s the verdict?

source Matthew DeBord/Business Insider

The Mercedes CLA250 won me over in short order. This is the second entry-level-ish Merc four-door I’ve genuinely enjoyed in less than a year; the other car was the Mercedes A220, coming in at $2,000 less as-tested than the CLA250. (The A220 was so compelling than we named it a Business Insider Car of the Year finalist for 2019.)

True, the AMG jazz on the CLA250, combined with a motor making about 30 extra ponies, means that the CLA-Class choice is perhaps the better buy. But to its credit, Mercedes is giving folks lower down the financial food chain some excellent choices.

I typically suggest that prospective Mercedes buyers skip the C-Class and go straight to the E-Class, but the CLA250 made me rethink that recommendation. I still prefer the E-Class, but the CLA250 is a good bit of German sedan for the money, lacking very little in terms of luxury cues and serving up some appealing performance to go along with the versatility of a modest saloon.

As a daily driver, the CLA250 is nigh-on perfect. It looks sharp enough for the valet line, won’t let you down running weekend errands, can haul a family around without too much discomfort, and if you wanna have some fun, the dual-clutch seven-speed and the turbo four, with a very happy mingling of horsepower and torque, are waiting for you to flip that Sport switch and start diving into corners and ripping down the freeway.

True, 221 hp isn’t exactly monumental. But the CLA250 is one of the cars that lets you get into all of it, and if you drop into manual mode and paddle shift, you can max out the smiles in record time. The handling is crisp, the AMG-upgraded brakes are stout, and the suspension is firm when required but nor bone-jarring when not.

This is, simply put, kind of a great car. Nothing about it is bad. Yup, there are Mercs that are Merc-y-er. No question. But for an entry to the brand, the CLA250 serves up a dilemma: If you don’t need bigger and beefier, and don’t care for SUVs, why trade up?