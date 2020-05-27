M.Gemi is having a sale with up to 25% off of full-priced shoes — here are the best styles to shop, plus an exclusive discount code

caption M.Gemi’s Felize Loafer is so popular that shoppers once waited months to get their hands on a pair. source M.Gemi/Facebook

M.Gemi is a shoe startup that makes some truly excellent-quality footwear. Everything is handmade in small, family-owned Italian workshops, and styles range from classic and timeless to modern and trendy.

handmade in small, family-owned Italian workshops, and styles range from classic and timeless to modern and trendy. We’re huge fans of the brand’s buttery-smooth leather boots and loafers so popular they garnered a waitlist.

Now through June 30, Business Insider readers can save 20% sitewide by using the exclusive promo code “INSIDER20” at checkout.

You can also save 25% on select men’s styles with the promo code “FORHIM25” at checkout.

Italian footwear brand and direct-to-consumer startup M.Gemi makes high-quality leather shoes for men and women at fair prices. Serving up classic styles handmade in small Italian workshops, it’s clear that the brand lives by its tagline, “Made in Italy the old way and sold the new way.”

Just in time for summer, M.Gemi is making footwear even more affordable with a sitewide sale. Now through June 30, Business Insider readers can save 20% sitewide by using the exclusive promo code “INSIDER20” at checkout. You can also save 25% on select men’s styles with the promo code “FORHIM25” at checkout.

From flats and sandals to loafers and sneakers, M.Gemi has something to suit everyone’s summer wardrobe needs.

We previously reviewed some of M.Gemi’s shoes, including the bestselling Felize loafer ($198) and the versatile Corsa ankle boot ($348). We loved both of the shoes for their versatility and durability and deemed them a worthy investment, even at full price. With the 20% discount, The Felize comes to $158, and The Corsa comes to $278.40.

M.Gemi isn’t averse to sales – it does have promotions on occasion – but this is one of the better ones we’ve seen, considering that the discounts are usually reserved for past-season styles.

Our favorite styles you can get on sale now:

Men’s: The Andantino

source M.Gemi

Women’s: The Felize Suede

source M.Gemi

Men’s: The Fuggire

source M.Gemi

Women’s: The Corsa Concavo

source M.Gemi

Men’s: The Filare

source M.Gemi

Women’s: The Palestra Minimo

source M.Gemi

Men’s: The Lucente

source M.Gemi

Women’s: The Zola

source M.Gemi

Men’s: The Alrigo

source M.Gemi

Women’s: The Stellato Anello Leather