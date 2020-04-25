Miami went 7 weeks without a homicide. It’s the longest gap between murders in the city since 1957.

caption Police officers in Miami Beach wear protective masks on April 08, 2020 in Miami Beach, Florida. source Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The city of Miami went nearly eight weeks without a reported homicide, the longest between homicides since 1957, police said.

While homicides have fallen within city limits, the number of homicides is up year-over-year in other parts of Miami-Dade County, the Miami Herald reported.

Miami’s mayor placed residents on a stay-at-home order on March 24, but half of the homicide-free period occurred before the mayor issued the order.

From February to April, the city of Miami, Florida, went seven weeks without a reported homicide, marking the longest break in between homicides in the since 1957, Miami police said, according to a report from The New York Times on Friday.

According to CBS News, from February 17 until April 12 – one day shy of eight weeks – the city of Miami had no reported homicides, police said. In 1957, Miami went for more than nine weeks without a reported homicide. In 1960, it went 47 days without a reported homicide, according to the report.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez enacted a stay-at-home order for the city on March 24 and has extended it six times in week-long increments, according to the paper. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis had resisted calls to enact a statewide stay-at-home order, but he eventually did so on April 1.

As the Miami Herald noted, half of the period included over the past seven weeks occurred before the city’s mayor had ordered residents to stay home. The seven-week period ended with a report of two homicides in the city, Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina told The New York Times.

The same trend has not been seen in Miami-Dade County, outside of Miami, where the number of homicides is up this year compared to last year. There have been more reported murders this year in the city of Hialeah and in the rest of Miami-Dade County, which accounts for about half the county’s 2.7 million people, according to the Herald.

Colina said he had urged his officers to avoid writing tickets whenever possible.

“I literally told them, ‘I don’t care if we don’t issue a single ticket summons in the month of April,'” he told The Times. “‘I don’t want you to unnecessarily interact with someone if you don’t have to, for your safety and theirs.’ And the amount of people who have been impacted financially is absolutely something that we should be mindful of.”

Colina told the newspaper he was worried about an underreporting in the number of domestic violence cases during the time period, which also decreased. As Business Insider reported previously, the number of reported domestic violence cases has been on the rise globally during the pandemic.

There had been a rise in car break-ins since the pandemic began, Colina told The Times.