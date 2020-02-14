Michael Avenatti was just found guilty on all charges in his Nike extortion trial

caption Michael Avenatti. source Getty/COREY SIPKIN

The celebrity lawyer Michael Avenatti was convicted by a Manhattan jury on Friday of all three charges concerning his attempts to extort up to $25 million from Nike.

Avenatti was jailed last month following accusations that he committed additional financial crimes while out on bail.

The 48-year-old litigator made headlines two years ago when he began working with Stormy Daniels.

Avenatti is set to be tried in two other criminal cases in federal court on charges that he defrauded multiple clients and stole millions of dollars.

The disgraced attorney was accused of threatening to expose allegations that amateur basketball players were engaged in bribery unless the company paid him off. He was charged with honest services wire fraud, attempted extortion, and transmission of interstate communications with intent to extort.

Avenatti, who was made famous by his representation of the porn star and director Stormy Daniels, was jailed last month following accusations that he committed more financial crimes while out on bail.

Avenatti is set to be tried in two other criminal cases in federal court on charges that he defrauded multiple clients and stole millions of dollars. In one case, he’s been charged with taking over $295,000 from Daniels’ book advance and using the money for personal expenses.

The 48-year-old litigator made national headlines two years ago when he began representing Daniels, who says she had an affair with President Donald Trump in 2006.

Days before the 2016 US election, Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen arranged a $130,000 payment to Daniels to keep her silent about her allegations of an affair. Avenatti later sued the president on Daniels’ behalf, accusing Trump of invalidating a nondisclosure agreement and of defaming Daniels.

Grace Panetta and Brennan Weiss contributed to this report.