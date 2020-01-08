Ellen DeGeneres awkwardly got Michael B. Jordan to admit that his high school prom date was his friend with benefits

- source
- Michael B. Jordan appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on Wednesday and spoke about attending his high school prom with a “childhood friend,” who he’s still in contact with.
- The “Just Mercy” star said that both of their families are close, but the pair “used to get into so many arguments. We had a love-hate relationship growing up.”
- The actor went on to say that the woman was his friend, not his girlfriend – then he continued to elaborate, even though DeGeneres had moved on and was about to talk about her own prom experience.
- “Clearly, you were more than friends,” the host told him. “You’re bringing more to it … I just said you were friends.”
- In response, Jordan said, “You know I get crazy with these questions,” then changed his answer and said that the childhood pal was his girlfriend.
- After DeGeneres flat out said, “She was your friend with benefits,” the 32-year-old actor nodded and agreed.
- “You bring this out of me,” he jokingly told the comedian.
- Watch the video below (Jordan talks about his high school prom at 3:35).
