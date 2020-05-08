Mike Bloomberg just bought a $45 million Colorado ranch. Take a look at the 4,600-acre property that comes with a helipad and a golf course.

caption Bloomberg was the richest person ever to run for US president. source Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Mike Bloomberg, the former New York City mayor and former presidential candidate, has dropped $44.79 million on a Colorado ranch, Katherine Clarke reported for The Wall Street Journal.

The New York billionaire, who’s worth $56.2 billion, bought the 4,600-acre property from Wall Street titan Henry Kravis, who cofounded private equity firm KKR.

Bloomberg’s failed presidential campaign cost him more than $1 billion, but that didn’t stop him from snapping up the Colorado property just six weeks after he ended his bid for president.

The ranch, known as Westlands, comes with a 19,000-square-foot main house, a helipad, helicopter hangar, four-hole golf course, swimming pool, tennis court, guest cabins, and staff buildings. It’s about an hour’s drive from Aspen, the most expensive ski town in the US. The property was listed for $46 million by Brian Smith of Hall and Hall. The ranch brokerage declined to comment for this article.

Bloomberg has already owned property in Colorado for years. In the ski town of Vail, he has a four-bedroom condo in a hotel-like building with maid service and concierge service. And that’s just a sliver of his real-estate portfolio, which includes tens of millions of dollars worth of property in New York City, the Hamptons, upstate New York, London, Bermuda, and Florida.

Take a look inside the billionaire’s sprawling new ranch.

Billionaire Mike Bloomberg spent $44.79 million on a Colorado ranch last month, six weeks after he dropped out of the 2020 presidential race, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The sale closed on April 14, per the Journal. Bloomberg ended his bid for president on March 4.

The former New York City mayor bought the property from Henry Kravis, the cofounder of private equity giant KKR.

The ranch, known as Westlands, spans more than 4,600 acres in the White River Valley near Meeker, Colorado.

Kravis bought Westlands in 1991 for $5.5 million and spent nearly 30 years developing the land.

He built the main house, the four-hole golf course, swimming pool, tennis court, helipad, helicopter hangar, two guest cabins, a carriage house, and multiple other building facilities for staff and horses, according to the Journal.

The ranch’s main house spans 19,000 square feet, according to a previous listing.

Source: Luxury Ranch Real Estate

According to the listing, Westlands has hosted many high-profile guests, “from CEOs of large corporations to well-known dignitaries, political figures and celebrities.”

Source: Luxury Ranch Real Estate

A massive great room features a wall of windows, multiple fireplaces, and antler chandeliers.

The house has five bedrooms that feature log rafters and large fireplaces.

It has plenty of space for entertaining.

The home also has a private theater and a wine cellar.

An indoor hot tub has a panoramic view of the land outside.

The home’s circular outdoor swimming pool is surrounded by trees.

The ranch includes its own four-hole golf course.

The North Fork of the White River is a prime spot for fly fishing.

“With its many pools, islands and confluences, this fishery is completely private that likely could not be duplicated in todays world,” reads the listing.

Bloomberg’s new $44.79 million ranch is just the newest addition to a massive real-estate portfolio that comprises tens of millions of dollars worth of properties around the world.

The New York billionaire’s main residence is a five-story Manhattan townhouse that he bought in 1986 for $3.5 million. At the end of his last term as mayor, Bloomberg spent at least $1.7 million renovating the home. Zillow estimates its value at almost $17 million. He also bought up several units in the brownstone next door.

Bloomberg’s other properties include a Park Avenue condo; a $20 million house in the Hamptons; a waterfront home in Bermuda; a seven-bedroom townhouse and an apartment in London; two properties in New York’s Westchester County; an equestrian compound in Florida; and a condo in Vail, Colorado.