Michael Bloomberg shakes man’s hand and then dog’s mouth while campaigning in Vermont

caption Michael Bloomberg greets a dog on the campaign trail. source Twitter

Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg shook a dog’s face on the campaign trail.

Bloomberg met the dog while campaigning in Vermont.

The internet had a lot to say about the dog-shaking incident.

Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg on Monday greeted a dog by shaking its mouth, rather than going for the standard move of asking for a paw to shake its hand.

The moment, which took place after Bloomberg shook a man’s hand while campaigning in Vermont, was captured on video and went viral on Tuesday.

Though the dog appeared to be fine after the encounter, the video of the moment created a stir online.

I regret to inform you that Mike Bloomberg attempted to shake a dog’s mouth. pic.twitter.com/hKsagJ4xAf — Christopher J. Hale (@chrisjollyhale) January 28, 2020

While campaigning in Burlington, Vermont yesterday, Fmr. Mayor Michael Bloomberg met a dog. #Campaign2020 pic.twitter.com/AKAj8nMZhv — Nicole Sganga (@NicoleSganga) January 28, 2020

I know I’m told to stick to sports, but I just can’t stay silent on this. I have disqualified Mike Bloomberg from the presidential race for shaking a dogs face. pic.twitter.com/GTqlkDRXr6 — Jack McGuire (@JackMacCFB) January 28, 2020

Here is presidential candidate and human person Michael Bloomberg shaking a dog’s mouth pic.twitter.com/gZcxaeJ5lt — David Gardner (@byDavidGardner) January 28, 2020

“He plays with his dogs and his kids’ dogs the same way,” Stu Loeser, a Bloomberg spokesman, told Insider. “Mike’s never met a dog he doesn’t like and vice versa.”

In 2011, The New York Times reported that the former New York City mayor did not view his girlfriend’s dogs as his own. The dogs were a Christmas gift to Bloomberg from his significant other, Diana Taylor.

“The dogs could stay, he told her. But she would be looking after them,” the report said.

It’s unclear if Bloomberg would have a dog or any pets in the White House if elected.

President Donald Trump is the first president in well over a century not to have a dog while living in the White House.