Michael Jordan called ESPN host Michael Wilbon to tell him to stop taking shots at LeBron James

The debate between Michael Jordan and LeBron James for the title of “Greatest of All Time” has raged since James’ ascent in the NBA.

But according to ESPN’s Michael Wilbon, Michael Jordan is a big fan of James, rather than seeing him as a rival.

As Wilbon told “The Rich Eisen Show,” Jordan would call him up to complain after he took shots at James during his first few years in the league.

ESPN’s docuseries “The Last Dance” has reignited the debate over the title of “Greatest of All Time” between Michael Jordan and LeBron James.

As the series was set to debut, stories surfaced that suggested Jordan may have agreed to take part in the documentary in part to protect his legacy as the greatest of all time against LeBron James.

But according to ESPN commentator Michael Wilbon, Jordan has plenty of respect for James and the other superstars of the current generation.

Speaking on “The Rich Eisen Show,” Wilbon revealed that Jordan would often call him out for being overly critical of LeBron James early in his career.

“This is an off-the-record thing that he would probably frown on me for telling, but I’m going to tell it,” Wilbon began. “There were times earlier in LeBron’s career, and sort of sprinkled throughout, where people got critical of LeBron. Whether it was ‘The Decision,’ whether it was a play, passing off to Donyell Marshall, whatever. People think Michael Jordan resents LeBron. To me, there’s evidence to the contrary, in that there’d be a phone call.”

“I’d answer the phone, and this is what I’d hear on the other end. ‘Hey, don’t take a shot at LeBron, that’s just garbage. This kid is great. There’s no need to take a shot at him.’ That conversation is playing out with him knowing it’s not going to be repeated – it’s not going to be told on PTI, it’s not going to be in The Washington Post, or on ESPN.com.”

Wilbon said that Jordan would also come to the defense of other players of the current generation when he believed they were being overly criticized.

“And that happened with young players that Michael liked occasionally, somewhere between occasionally and frequently. Russell Westbrook, Steph Curry. There were certain players that Michael would call and say, ‘Hey, stop, this is nonsense.’ Or if he knew I knew the person, ‘Hey man, tell your boy he’s wrong, LeBron James is going to be one of the greatest players of all time.’ So the notion that Michael resents LeBron … it goes against everything else we’re saying.”

Wilbon argued that Jordan’s competitiveness was reserved for taking opponents down on the court, rather than in the public eye.

“When Michael talks about taking on other players, it was on the court,” Wilbon said. “Clyde Drexler. The Bad Boy Pistons. It’s on the court.”

Wilbon concluded that he didn’t believe “The Last Dance” was made in part to protect Jordan’s legacy, as he already believed LeBron to be a great player.

“My take on it, and it’s just mine, is that, I don’t believe that,” Wilbon said. “I have not asked Michael about it, let me be fair. I have not asked him about the timing, and LeBron, but what I know that he thinks about LeBron and how great he thinks LeBron is, I don’t see it that way.”

If you think Michael Jordan has any ill feelings toward @KingJames, think again, as @RealMikeWilbon revealed to us some of his past conversations with MJ: pic.twitter.com/2UXzCW7Az9 — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) May 6, 2020

The GOAT debate will undoubtedly rage on until another future superstar emerges to make his case against Jordan and LeBron, but until then, Wilbon seems to think there’s no ill will between the two men currently contending for the title.

